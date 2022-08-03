Strictly makers drop huge clue to new series start date

Which celebs will be fillling Rose and Giovanni's dancing shoes as the next Strictly winners this year?

The BBC has revealed when the pre-recorded Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launch show will be filmed, and it isn't far away now!

Strictly bosses have confirmed that the launch show will be pre-recorded on Wednesday, September 7, with both Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman set to welcome this year's new line-up.

This news has led many to speculate that the show will air on the following Saturday (September 10), which could mean we'll be learning which celebs have been snapped up for Strictly 2022 within a matter of weeks.

The news came from a post on the BBC website (opens in new tab) where you can apply to be part of the live studio audience for the launch show. It reads: "Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

"The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One — and we're extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year's shows.

"Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

"Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year's live shows on Wednesday, September 7."

As if that wasn't exciting enough, a separate post on the BBC tickets site (opens in new tab) has confirmed that we can expect even more Strictly magic this year, as the pros are set to throw a huge party to help mark the BBC Centenary on August 24.

That page reads: "Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC!

"The professional dancers will be throwing a party like only they know how, with a group number full of all the usual sparkle and glamour. There may well be a surprise or two as well, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favourite BBC shows.

"Registration is now open to be part of the audience as our Strictly pros record this exciting number in advance of the main series on Wednesday 24 August."

In July, the BBC revealed that Strictly had welcomed four new professional dancers to the line-up, making this the biggest in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Those four new faces are European Cup winner, Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21s British National Champion, Lauren Oakley, and Latin Dance Champion, Michelle Tsiakkas.

Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!

The remaining pros confirmed for the series are: Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu and Cameron Lombard, who performed in all the professional numbers last year but did not have a celebrity partner for Strictly 2021.