Strictly Come Dancing adds new dancers to make biggest pro line-up in Strictly history

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is having its biggest pro line-up ever.

Strictly Come Dancing has welcomed four new dancers to the show, making it the biggest professional line-up in Strictly history.

The four new award-winning dancers competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21s British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

Strictly Come Dancing announced the news on their official Twitter account, with a video of the four newcomers alongside the caption: “Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!”

They will be joining the already announced pro line-up of: Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Also joining them is fellow newcomer Cameron Lombard, who will also be showing off his expert skills on the Strictly ballroom. The South African Latin Champion joined Strictly in 2021, performing in all of the show’s group numbers and across the series’ music acts, but he is yet to have a celebrity partner.

On joining the Strictly line-up Vito said: “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Carlos revealed: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Lauren commented: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Michelle added: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

This news comes after professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec decided to quit the show after nine years and professional dancer Oti Mabuse also decided to leave the show after seven years.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns this Autumn on BBC One. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.