Strictly star Judi Love reveals she'd love to do more 'serious' acting

Judi Love is best known for her comedy work but she has teased she'd love to get into more serious roles, even expressing an interest in the much-loved crime drama, Line of Duty!

Fans have recently seen Judi taking to the dance floor alongside Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished 10th, and she has also appeared on BBC's Noughts + Crosses season 2 opposite Michael Dapaah.

In the drama series, Judi plays presenter Chidi Abara who works alongside Michael Dapaah's character Mensah, a powerful and well-known TV personality whose influence stretches far across Albion, with the duo having a difficult relationship.

This is the first major acting role for Judi Love, who frequently appears as a Loose Women panelist, and she has admitted that she'd love to get involved in other dramas in the future.

Writing for OK! Magazine, Judi Love said: "Watching myself on-screen for the debut episode of the BBC’s Noughts and Crosses last week was a surreal experience, but it’s inspired me to delve further into serious acting."

Judi Love and Michael Dapaah in Noughts and Crosses season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

She added: "Being a comedian, you rarely get to show that side of yourself to the world, but now I’m itching for my next big action movie! Or, Line Of Duty producers, you know where to find me!"

It's not yet known if Judi will appear in any other dramas, but she's definitely got a lot going on as she also revealed to OK! that she was recording the second series of BBC hit series This Is My House, presented by Stacey Dooley.

She teased: "I absolutely adored being a part of the first series and I’m already having double the amount of fun the second time around.

"The cast is great and I had a brilliant time with Richard Madeley, he is a legend. Keep an eye out for the release date, as it’s coming soon!"

Judi has previously appeared in comedy programs such as King Gary, Drunk History: UK and The Stand Up Sketch Show, making Noughts and Crosses the first time she's tried out a more serious role.

In the first episode of season 2, Judi appears on a TV screen reporting on the murder of two Nought teenagers, causing a rift between the two presenters as they debate the 'biased media'.

Both seasons of Noughts and Crosses is available now on BBC1 and iPlayer.