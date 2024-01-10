Strictly winners Ellie and Vito reveal huge news as they join the This Morning team

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have revealed they are joining the ITV magazine show This Morning for a very special reason.

The duo revealed that they'll be giving three couples some dancing lessons as part of the This Morning line-up, where they will help them improve their skills and maybe learn some new ones along the way.

Speaking about the opportunity, hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle introduced the segment by saying: "We have got to start with some very exciting news… you are becoming This Morning family members! Can you tell us what you’ll be up to?"

Ellie replied "We are! We are so excited! We are… Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher. I don’t know how you feel about that! But we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons."

Vito added: "Yes, lessons and the best advice."

Ellie continued: "You know when a couple can have an event, a wedding or birthday or something where you’re always trying to get one of them up to dance… my mum’s always saying that to my dad and he’s like ‘I’m not dancing, I’m not dancing’, so we’re going to show couples some moves!"

Vito said, "Anyone can dance and everyone has to dance."

Ellie went on to say: "Dancing has become a huge part of my life and something that I fell in love with and if we can help people feel the same way then it's amazing."

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winners Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Those interested in the upcoming dance lessons can check the This Morning website for more information on how to apply.

Meanwhile, when asked how she felt about winning Strictly, Ellie confessed: "I don’t think it will ever sink in! I still cannot believe that we won… it was such an emotional time and it kind of feels like a dream - but the best dream ever!"

She also had another confession, adding: "But yeah, I did break the trophy - but my dad's fixed it! He took it to the shed and it’s fixed and it’s on the dining room table and it’s perfect.”

She added, "The Strictly tour coming up is the next exciting thing… I started Strictly as a girl and left as a woman, I’ve grown in confidence so much."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.