Sarah Silverman's Stupid Pet Tricks premieres on TV tonight

The animal adorableness won't end with today's Puppy Bowl XX special—following that display of football-playing furry friends, comedian Sarah Silverman will debut her new comedy series, Stupid Pet Tricks, a "fresh, comedy variety show filled with big laughs, extraordinary animals, and of course the most stupid pet tricks out there." Think talented canines jumping up to towering heights, camels who know how to do the limbo, and a duck who can both juggle and paint. (They call him "Quackson Pollock," of course.)

Based on the beloved segment of the same name from the Late Show with David Letterman, the half-hour series will have a special premiere on Sunday, February 11 at 5pm Eastern simulcast on TBS, Discovery, truTV, and Animal Planet. New episodes will then air on TBS every Monday at 9pm Eastern starting February 12.

TBS is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Of turning the famous Lettermen segment into a full-blown TV series, Silverman said in a recent Variety interview: “The stupid pet tricks happen in front of the camera, but we wanted to make it kind of a ‘Muppet Show’ where you see behind the scenes.”

But don't worry one bit: no animals were harmed during any of the silly stunts featured throughout the series. “We had people on the set at all times who might alert the crew if ‘the cat needs to rest,’” Silverman told the outlet. “I love animals, but that could go a dark way if you don’t’ take precautions and make sure they are extremely protected.”

Along with the accomplished animals, each episode will feature a slew of celebrity guest stars, including fellow funny folks like Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Charlotte McKinney, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Reggie Watts, Jeff Ross and, of course, David Letterman himself.

Check out the official trailer for Stupid Pet Tricks below and catch the series premiere at 5pm ET today on TBS: