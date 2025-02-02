Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has its broadcast premiere tonight

After soaring into movie theaters on September 21, 2024, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will make its broadcast television premiere tonight, with CNN airing the acclaimed feature documentary that allows viewers to get to know the man behind the Man of Steel.

Airing on Sunday, February 2, at 8pm Eastern Time on CNN, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is "a moving and cinematic account of a man who not only embodied a hero on screen but became a symbol of hope," per CNN. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the documentary chronicles actor Christopher Reeve's rise to movie stardom after landing the iconic role of Superman in the 1970s, as well as the life-changing horseback-riding accident that left the performer paralyzed in 1995, and his subsequent work as a dedicated activist for disability rights through the rest of his life.

The 104-minute film—which had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards—"uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero."

For the first time, Reeve's three children Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve and Will Reeve have sat down for extended interviews about their famous father, along with the actor's half-brother Kevin Johnson and his first wife Gae Exton. His Hollywood colleagues and friends like Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon and Whoopi Goldberg are also among those featured in the doc. The film also features intimate home movies and extensive archival footage of Reeve with his best friend and Juilliard classmate Robin Williams.

To tune into tonight's TV premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, you're going to need access to CNN. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The documentary will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Check out the official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story above before tuning into the premiere of the acclaimed documentary tonight on CNN.