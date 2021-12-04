'Superman & Lois' 'on another level' as fans applaud superhero BBC One premiere

Ther verdict is on Superman & Lois! At least, the early opinion after just one episode of the new BBC One Saturday night family show is... And it's ‘on another level’.

One viewer tweeted: “Clark being fully capable as superman but still finding his feet as a father, is a really interesting story and take on the character!! And makes this show stand out amongst the crowd!!”

Another posted: I’ve never been a Superman fan (apart from Man of Steel) but I’m loving #SupermanAndLois so far. It’s definitely something I’m going to be keeping for a Saturday afternoon treat rather than binge watching though.”

Superman and Lois follows the classic story of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) who are trying to live a ‘normal’ life as working parents. This scenario is billed as one of their toughest challenges, as they're raising twin teenage boys – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), the ‘normal’ one, and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), the ‘weird’ loner who’s into heavy metal and gaming.

The spin in this series is that Clark is humanised by parenthood and deat hand dark secrets in the family, all the while he is battling to protect humanity from the likes of The Stranger.

Many viewers were intrigued by the human perspective of the DC Comics superhero: “Clark Kent being fully capable as Superman, but still finding his feet as a father is an interesting story to explore.”

One superfan was thrilled by the return of his childhood idol, tweeting: “Superman has been with me all my life. Bought the comics from Odyssey 7 in Manchester as a kid. Watched the Reeve movies over and over. Enjoyed Lois & Clark. Obsessed over Smallville. So I'm very happy to see #SupermanAndLois being given to children in 2021 each Saturday teatime.”

When the sons found the spaceship in the barn and Clark was forced to reveal his true identity to them, a classic plot about bad parenting was introduced, although some were bemused that they were upset about his origins.

One commented: “#SupermanAndLois bit weird the kids are annoyed that their dad is a superhero!!”

Many were thrilled by the first episode of the series made by US network, The CW: “I’m minutes in and this is already the best filmed interpretation of Superman I have ever seen #SupermanAndLois”

Another commented: “Honestly stayed away from #SupermanAndLois after being burnt out on the Arrowverse and Crisis on Infinite Earth's, but the quality of the production, and more intimate story, is definitely on another level.”

Superman and Lois continues on BBC One each Saturday evening but those who can't wait can watch the entire 15-part series on BBC iPlayer now.