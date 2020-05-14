TBS to run a 10-episode Seinfeld marathon on May 16 in honor of Jerry Stiller and Frank Costanza

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

The legendary Jerry Stiller — husband of Anne Meara, and father to Ben and Amy — died May 11, 2020, at age 92. His acting resume is near legendary. But if you had to list just one of his roles, undoubtedly it'd be that of Frank Constanza on Seinfeld .

On Saturday, May 16, TBS will run a 10-episode marathon of Seinfeld episodes to honor the late actor.

Here's the breakdown of the five-hour stretch — all times are Eastern/Pacific:

4 p.m.: "The Cigar Store Indian" — Jerry's gift to Elaine offends Elaine's friend. 4:30 p.m.: "The Chinese Woman" — George's crossed phone lines acquaint the gang with a woman who isn't what she seems.

"The Doorman" — A doorman tries to cause trouble for Jerry. Kramer develops a male undergarment.

"The Fusilli Jerry" — A mechanic pal uses Jerry's romantic techniques on Elaine.

"The Rye" — George's and Susan's parents have dinner together for the first time.

"The Caddy" — Kramer befriends a caddy who helps him improve his golf game.

"The Shower Head" — Jerry jokes about his uncle on television. Elaine fails a drug test.

"The Fatigues" — Jerry's new girlfriend has a mentor; Elaine must fire a troubled employee.

"The Serenity Now" — Jerry's new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.

"The Strike" — George's father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.

TBS is available on every major streaming service, including Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

And the full Seinfeld catalog is available on Hulu through the end of the year.