TCL's next 6-Series TV will have a THX-certified game mode

TCL today announced that its newest 6-Series Roku TV will sport a THX-Certified Game Mode that will deliver "lightning fast response time and the most optimal viewing experience, allowing games to be enjoyed the way they were intended by the creators with rich, vibrant colors and dramatic contrast in crisp 4K HDR resolution."

That means better gaming.

The certification process comprises more than 400 tests to ensure that images, color and tone best reflect what the content creators intended. It includes custom tunings of white balance, luminance, black levels, and gamma, as well as transitions and responsiveness.

TCL breaks it down thusly:

Speed: TVs with THX Certified Game Mode are required to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher. More frames per second means motion will look smoother without blur.

Input Lag: TCL's TVs have low latency to ensure the image and controllers are in sync, so players can see and react to action instantly with minimal lag. THX Certified Game Mode enables this immediacy and switches off any unnecessary video processing.

Rise Time: THX Certified Game Mode ensures low dark-to-light rise time transitions, which determines how fast the display can change from dim to bright improving fast-paced gameplay.

Clarity: Judder and smear reduction keep the picture crisp, while black frame insertion or backlight scanning can improve the look of moving objects.

Smart: TCL TVs with THX Certified Game Mode will automatically switch to THX Game Mode with compatible consoles and PCs.

“TCL is proud to be the first to launch televisions with a dedicated THX Certified Game Mode setting," senior Vice President Chris Larson said., "as we’re always working toward elevating the home entertainment experience through new technology and innovations. By teaming up with pioneers like THX, who have a history in producing premium cinema-quality audio and visuals, we can ensure that our customers enjoy more by not only getting the best possible performance when watching the latest blockbusters but also now with the THX Certified Game Mode when playing their favorite video games."

No word yet on when the latest 6-Series models will be available, other than "later this summer."