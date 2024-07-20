Tell Me How I Died cracks questionable cases tonight on TV

"There are hundreds of thousands of suspicious deaths in the U.S. every year," reads the official synopsis for Tell Me How I Died, the new A&E documentary series about solving mysterious deaths. "When there is nowhere else to turn, families and law enforcement count on forensic pathologists for answers." Those questionable cases are reopened in the compelling new show, which premieres tonight, July 19 at 10pm Easter Time on A&E.

"Part detective, part physician, and part advocate for the dead, pathologists work closely with investigators to crack the highly questionable cases," says the network. "Using the autopsy and clues from the victim’s own body, they’ll uncover how the victim died and if it truly was an unfortunate event—or something far more sinister."

In the premiere episode, entitled “Unholy Man,” a beloved pastor’s second wife is killed in a tragic car accident, raising suspicions over the death of his first wife, which never sat easy with distinguished pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross. Will new intel be discovered when they reopen the old case?

If you want to tune into the premiere episode of Tell Me How I Died or any future installments, you're going to need access to A&E. The channel is included with most cable packages but if you do not have a local or satellite TV provider available in your area and are in the U.S., we recommend you look into streaming Live TV services like DIRECTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV and Sling TV, all of which include the A&E Channel in their packages and will provide access to episodes on aetv.com and in the A&E app. Episodes will stream next day on A&E's website and app.

The second ep, which is titled "Locked Away" and will premiere on Friday, July 26 at 10pm ET, revolves around a man who has been living with the mummified bodies of his wife and daughter for years. After authorities discover the bodies during a welfare check, "local pathologists cannot determine if they died naturally, or if something nefarious occurred," per the episode description. "Only forensic anthropologist Dr. William Rodriguez is experienced enough to unearth what really happened."