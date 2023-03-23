The Bay fans go wild after spotting iconic Emmerdale star in latest episode

The Bay viewers saw a surprising cameo appearance during Wednesday's episode, with fans pointing out that Robert Beck was playing the sinister role of Len Reid.

In the latest episode of The Bay season 4, we met Len, a loan shark who was owed money by Dean Metcalf (Joe Armstrong). The Metcalf family has suffered plenty of tragedy lately, with the first episode opening with an arson attack on their family home.

The fire was discovered by Beth Metcalf, a mother-of-four who managed to get her children out, but sadly died due to the blaze. It was an intense opener and the house fire and Beth's death are now under investigation by DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) and the team.

Len is among the shady characters involved in this season of The Bay, and fans were definitely distracted trying to work out where they'd seen actor Robert Beck before. Some cracked the case though, identifying him as a regular soap star.

Robert Beck as loan shark Len in The Bay season 4. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans will likely recognize Robert from Emmerdale, where he played the role of Gavin Ferris in 1999. Gavin was a barman who once owned The Woolpack pub. He was a serial womanizer and his behaviour gained him a reputation in the dales, and among soap fans.

Fans also pointed out that he had roles in Hollyoaks and Brookside, so Robert has certainly been a familiar face on British TV with roles in well-known shows throughout the years.

One tweeted that he "hasn't changed" since his Brookside days and others immediately recognized him when he appeared on screen, so his cameo came as quite a surprise to The Bay viewers.

In Hollyoaks, Robert Beck played the role of Fergus Collins from March to November 2021, and also played D.S. Parker, who investigated the murder of Texas Savage in May 2013.

He's also known for his role as Peter Harrison in Brookside between 1991 and 1993, so he's no stranger to the soap world. With this many credits to his name, it's not surprising fans spotted him so quickly!

With only two episodes left of The Bay season 4, the clock is ticking as we grow closer to the truth about what really happened to the Metcalfs. But will Jenn be able to solve it in time?

The Bay continues on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 pm on ITV1. Episodes are also available on demand via ITVX.