The biggest panels you're going to want to check out at DC FanDome

A lot of cool events, film premieres and season finales have been affected by the pandemic. DC Comics is looking to add back a little excitement into our fandom lives with their mega-event DC Fandome. The event will take place largely on August 22nd, with the rest of the events now spilling to September 12th (an update announced by the FanDome team on August 18th). All of the biggest names of the brand will be "present", bringing us all the information we missed at the events where these announcements would usually be made.

Of course, there's a lot of information in a panel schedule like this one. To make things a little less overwhelming, I broke down some of the coolest events on the schedule. You can also create your own account and build your schedule just like you would for a usual convention (and then break it like you always do).

Note: all times are in MST. Clicking on the schedule and logging in will automatically adjust the page to your time zone.

Movies

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 (Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Here's a quick look at the biggest movie panels that will be playing during DC's Fandome event. Don't stress if one panel conflicts with another - each one has an encore panel later in the evening. Join the writers, directors, and cast at their respective events all day. Curious who will be attending what? Check out the full schedule here.

Wonder Woman 1984 Saturday, Aug 22 - 11:00 AM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 11:00 AM The Suicide Squad Saturday, Aug 22 - 12:55 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 12:55 PM Black Adam Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:10 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:10 PM Aquaman Saturday, Aug 22 - 5:05 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 5:05 PM SHAZAM! Saturday, Aug 22 - 5:40 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 5:40 PM The Batman Saturday, Aug 22 - 6:30 PM

Shows

We're all bummed about missing SDCC proper, but DC Fandome has dedicated a chunk of its lineup to look just like a Saturday in Ballroom 20! Join the stars of your favorite DCTV shows at the below times. Don't stress about Supergirl missing from the list! While several of the series stars will be involved in the event, the show is on hiatus until 2021 while Supergirl herself (Melissa Benoist) has her baby.

The Legends of Tomorrow march into a fight. (Image credit: Warner Brothers)

We currently only have details on the events taking place on August 22nd. Check back in for September game info once the FanDome schedule has been updated.

CW's The Flash Saturday, Aug 22 - 3:54 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 - 3:54 PM Titans Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:50 PM

Games

Superman, Batman and Supergirl in Injustice 2. (Image credit: Warner Brothers Games)

Warner Brothers Games Montreal Announcement, Saturday, Aug 22 - 11:25 AM

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Saturday, Aug 22 - 6:10 PM

Other Cool Stuff

Linda Carter as Wonder Woman (Image credit: Warner Brothers)

