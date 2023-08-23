The Bold and the Beautiful fans hold out hope for THOPE: "definitely not the end for them"

Summer is almost over, and it looks like a summer romance could also be over on The Bold and the Beautiful...or is it?

When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) told Hope (Annika Noelle) that he would let her go so she could be with her family, it was a sign that he's a changed man. But for B&B fans who wanted to see Thomas and Hope, aka THOPE, together forever, well, it was a very emotional, upsetting and frustrating moment.

Hope and Thomas' summer romance started when they flew to Rome for the launch of her new Hope for the Future clothing line. As a team, their designs were second to none and they quickly became media darlings. Later, on a tour of the city, Hope pulled Thomas in for a kiss in front of the Colosseum while a shocked Liam looked on. Hope had no idea Liam traveled to Rome to surprise her, and upon her return home he shocked her by telling her he wanted a divorce. Naturally, this sent her straight to Thomas, and his bed, while Liam stewed and pondered his feelings for Steffy.

With Liam waffling about his feelings for Hope and his lingering love for Steffy, Thomas' crystal-clear love for Hope remains a constant. He let her go because it was the right thing to do, he said, but he also said he'd never stop loving her.

Fans had a lot to say on the matter, with several fans pointing out on social media that Hope and Thomas are meant to be together, much more so than Hope and Liam. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

This story is about #Thope, it's truly not about Lope. It's about Hope and her feelings for Thomas. The set up here, is for everyone to find out just how much she really loves him. Liam is NOT the root for character here. Thomas is, like it or not. #BoldandBeautiful

@ bold got these two with this hot chemistry & we are suffering through months of Liam/Wyatt having the same convo about hope & Steffy 🥴🤦🏼‍♀️ BRING BACK THOPE AND FREE US FROM LIAM 🗣️🗣️ #BoldandBeautiful #Thope

#thope #BoldandBeautiful Definitely not the end for them 💙

Thomas is so soft with Hope. Therapy out here working wonders. Always makes sure she knows she's loved and supported. Giving her autonomy and respecting her wishes. We love an enlightened man #BoldandBeautiful #Thope

Despite all the bad stuff Thomas has done, he's a better man than Liam. He's honest that he has flaws he's trying to overcome. Liam actually thinks he's a good guy and he's the worst. Thomas wants Hope to be happy, Liam wants her to behave how he expects. #BoldandBeautiful #thope

Thomas has changed #BoldandBeautiful he is giving Hope a choice, Liam an ultimatum. "If you love someone, set them free; if they come back to you, it was meant to be." The choice is hers, guilt free no manipulations #Thope

As that last tweet points out, Thomas gives Hope a choice. Liam is forcing her to see things his way while Brooke is trying to play puppet master.

There's still a big secret lingering out there about what Hope and Thomas were doing together after Rome, and if it gets out it could send Liam straight to his lawyer's office with the signed divorce papers in hand.

If that comes to pass, Hope will be free to be with Thomas and we all know he will welcome her with open arms.

Only time will tell what happens next...