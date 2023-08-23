The Bold and the Beautiful fans hold out hope for THOPE: "definitely not the end for them"

Fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Summer is almost over, and it looks like a summer romance could also be over on The Bold and the Beautiful...or is it? 

When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) told Hope (Annika Noelle) that he would let her go so she could be with her family, it was a sign that he's a changed man. But for B&B fans who wanted to see Thomas and Hope, aka THOPE, together forever, well, it was a very emotional, upsetting and frustrating moment. 

Hope and Thomas' summer romance started when they flew to Rome for the launch of her new Hope for the Future clothing line. As a team, their designs were second to none and they quickly became media darlings. Later, on a tour of the city, Hope pulled Thomas in for a kiss in front of the Colosseum while a shocked Liam looked on. Hope had no idea Liam traveled to Rome to surprise her, and upon her return home he shocked her by telling her he wanted a divorce. Naturally, this sent her straight to Thomas, and his bed, while Liam stewed and pondered his feelings for Steffy. 

With Liam waffling about his feelings for Hope and his lingering love for Steffy, Thomas' crystal-clear love for Hope remains a constant. He let her go because it was the right thing to do, he said, but he also said he'd never stop loving her. 

Fans had a lot to say on the matter, with several fans pointing out on social media that Hope and Thomas are meant to be together, much more so than Hope and Liam. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

As that last tweet points out, Thomas gives Hope a choice. Liam is forcing her to see things his way while Brooke is trying to play puppet master. 

There's still a big secret lingering out there about what Hope and Thomas were doing together after Rome, and if it gets out it could send Liam straight to his lawyer's office with the signed divorce papers in hand. 

If that comes to pass, Hope will be free to be with Thomas and we all know he will welcome her with open arms. 

Only time will tell what happens next...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.  

