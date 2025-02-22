The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of February 24: Finn drops the other shoe

Well, the cat's finally out of the bag this week after Finn (Tanner Novlan) reveals his shocking secret to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope's (Annika Noelle) world turns upside down after she comes across something unexpected and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a run-in with the mother of her granddaughter. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 24.

Make sure you listen carefully for a fun Beyond the Gates Easter egg in the preview below. The newest soap premieres on February 24 and clearly The Bold and the Beautiful is excited about it.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of February 24 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

"You've built these gates, but I see beyond them," Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). In the preview, the best nose in Paris can be seen kissing the new Forrester Creations manager while a stunned Hope looks on. Carter is at his weakest point so far and it looks like she's making a move to push him toward returning the company to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the Forresters.

Poppy (Romy Park), in the meantime, has an insightful conversation with Sheila, who tells her that she'll never know Finn "as intimately" as she does. Needless to say, Poppy spills her wine at the comment because she knows Finn very intimately and her world is about to implode as a result.

Speaking of imploding, Finn reveals his big secret about being Luna's father to Steffy. We'll likely see how that news turns their marriage upside down, but in the preview we see that Finn comes face to face with Luna...at Bill's house. Here's the thing: Luna isn't supposed to be answering the door, so why on earth is she answering the door now? There's plenty to say about Finn being there, but we're curious about Luna's boldness (as in why she chose to reveal herself to Remy!) and where this is going. Clearly, like grandmother, like granddaughter.

Needless to say, this is going to be a big week for The Bold and the Beautiful and we're excited to see how this all plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.