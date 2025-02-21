General Hospital spoilers: week of February 24-28

It's the end of February in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to go around. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 24-28.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 24

"Sonny and Laura reconnect. Josslyn is rattled. Trina opens up about Kai. Dante breaks difficult news. Ava gets a surprise visitor."

Tuesday, February 25

"Nina’s presence irks Drew. Carly and Brennan discuss their budding relationship. Jordan and Portia connect. The walls close in on Jason. Alexis makes a request."

Wednesday, February 26

"Trina and Kai share a romantic moment. Carly pleads with Willow. Josslyn makes a life-altering decision. Brook Lynn is thrown by Chase’s suggestion. Tracy makes a move against Drew. Stella surprises Curtis."

Thursday, February 27

"Lulu is suspicious. Trina confides in Stella. Sonny receives a warning. Carly is shaken. Dante counsels Chase."

Friday, February 28

"Ava and Kristina argue. Sasha receives an apology. Molly opens up to Cody. Olivia pitches an idea to Carly. Isaiah questions Jordan."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17: "Cyrus prepares to strike again. Carly and Sonny debrief. Liz and Lucky update Anna. Mac is dismayed. Willow makes an unwelcome discovery."

Tuesday, February 18: "Brennan surprises Carly. Kai and Trina spend Valentine’s Day together. Anna implores Jason. Maxie plays matchmaker. Chase makes a romantic gesture to Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, February 19: "Dante enlightens Lulu. The tension between Drew and Curtis grows. Willow is caught off-guard. Chase makes a confession. Carly and Brennan are interrupted."

Thursday, February 20: "Jason makes a big decision. Laura gets shocking news. Portia and Isaiah work to save a life. Brook Lynn faces her fears. Jordan strategizes."

Friday, February 21: "Anna shares big news with Dante. Sasha makes a confession. Drew and Jason face off. Brennan does damage control. Lulu is stunned."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.