Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 24-28

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem as we head into the last week of February. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 24-28.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 24

"Stephanie surprises Alex. Gabi confronts 'Rafe.' Jada moves on with Shawn. Leo asks Chad for a job. Cat makes a suggestion to Marlena."

Tuesday, February 25

"Arnold throws Gabi out. Stephanie shares her past with Alex. Jada makes it clear she isn’t over Rafe. Chad and Cat connect."

Wednesday, February 26

"Brady corners Kristen. Stephanie stuns Jada and Shawn. Belle remains skeptical of EJ. Rita follows orders."

Thursday, February 27

"Jada and Shawn arrest Rafe. Gabi asks Kayla to run a DNA test. Belle vents to Marlena. Brady tries to persuade Ava. Kristen laments to EJ."

Friday, February 28

"Paulina supports Chanel through a procedure. Johnny shares some news with Marlena. Sophia exaggerates to Amy. Holly opens up to Maggie about her love life. Julie expresses her desire to find her necklace to Doug III."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17

"Steve shares his concerns with Kayla. Alex and Stephanie bond. Javi and Leo share a memorable Valentine’s Day. Johnny and Chanel stun Tate."

Tuesday, February 18

"Holly and Tate take their relationship to a new level. Doug III confides in JJ. Belle has a nasty encounter with 'Rafe'/Arnold. Jada finds an ally in Gabi. EJ makes a pitch to Paulina."

Wednesday, February 19

"Kate questions Philip’s plans. Xander surprises Sarah with a romantic gesture. Belle and EJ try to define their relationship. Shawn and Jada bond."

Thursday, February 20

"Javi reveals a secret to Jada. Belle tries to trap EJ. Kristen prepares to take a drastic action. Leo ponders his future."

Friday, February 21

"Brady and Steve finally find Ava. Rafe tries to convince his new 'guard' to release him. Kristen presents EJ with a solution. Shawn comforts Jada."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.