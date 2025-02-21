The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 24-28

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the last week of February. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 24-28.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 24 below:

Monday, February 24

"Phyllis and Sharon are missing in action, Chelsea plots her next move with Adam, and Audra tells Nate the truth about Holden."

Tuesday, February 25

"Phyllis finds herself in dire circumstances, while Sharon is forced to make a difficult decision."

Wednesday, February 26

"Victor recruits Michael to help Lily, Damian puts down roots in Genoa City, and Adam pulls out all the stops to impress Chelsea."

Thursday, February 27

"Victor warns Nick about Sharon, Adam and Chelsea give into temptation, and Phyllis stands her ground."

Friday, February 28

"Nick and Daniel keep a secret from Billy, Audra sets boundaries with Holden, and suspicions mounts about Phyllis and Sharon."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17: "Victor and Lily call a truce, Audra makes a pact with Holden, and Diane takes matters into her own hands."

Tuesday, February 18: "Victor reveals his revenge plot to Michael, Daniel gives Summer the third degree, and Jack and Diane make a big move."

Wednesday, February 19: "Nikki works to keep the peace between Victor and Jack, Michael shares a secret with Lauren, and Summer makes a tough decision about Kyle."

Thursday, February 20: "Audra presses Holden for intel, Sally is bothered by Billy’s bond with Phyllis, and Damian surprises Nate and Amy."

Friday, February 21: "Victor uses his resources to help Lily, Kyle tests Claire’s loyalty, and Nate vows to protect Amy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.