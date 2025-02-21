The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 24-28: the secret is out!

It looks like two big secrets are about to be revealed on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Not only will Steffy learn the truth about Luna being Finn's daughter, but Finn will also discover where Luna has been all this time. And that's not all, because Hope is going to get an eyeful from Carter and Daphne while Sheila and Poppy have a conversation that will no doubt lead to trouble for Finn and Steffy (as if they didn't have enough trouble already. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 24-28.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 24

"Steffy learns the truth about Luna’s paternity."

Tuesday, February 25

"Remy puts two and two together about who Luna is."

Wednesday, February 26

"Steffy and Finn’s world is turned upside down. Deacon advises Sheila against interfering or becoming obsessed with Finn and Hayes again."

Thursday, February 27

"Ridge is excited to regain his company as the Forrester Fragrance line launches."

Friday, February 28

"Daphne uses Carter’s guilt to her advantage. Frustrated, Finn demands an explanation. Steffy’s news rocks Taylor."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 17

"Carter stands his ground with Ridge. Taylor and Steffy believe Brooke’s motivation is reuniting with Ridge."

Tuesday, February 18

"Ridge, Eric and Steffy brainstorm a plan to take down Carter and Hope."

Wednesday, February 19

"Hope is alarmed by Carter’s stunning admission. Finn attempts to find the courage to tell Steffy the truth."

Thursday, February 20

"Steffy makes a sweet gesture toward Liam. Poppy pesters Finn to keep his secret to himself."

Friday, February 21

"Finn makes a decision. Remy attempts to get rehired at Il Giardino. The sisters reunite when Li makes a heartfelt apology to Poppy."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.