The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of January 20: Daphne makes a move
Daphne has her eyes on Carter while Liam demands answers from Bill.
Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) attempt civility at work while Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) makes a move on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 20.
Bill (Don Diamont) is trying to convince his family he's trying to get some "me time" into his life, but his sons know him all too well and they're not buying it. Meanwhile, things come to a head as Li (Naomi Matsuda) attempts to get the answers she's been looking for after all these years.
You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of January 20 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:
Here’s the preview for next week. Jack! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Wnz1peu6doJanuary 17, 2025
In next week's preview, Hope tells Steffy that Forrester Creations will be working with Daphne Rose on a fragrance line, but this isn't news to Steffy. It's just evidence that her plan to take down Hope and Carter is well underway.
And speaking of Steffy's plan, Daphne is already hard at work trying to sink her claws into Carter. He tells her that her work is "incredible" so she turns it into an innuendo-laden pick-up line. Whether he falls for her trap remains to be seen, but we have a feeling Daphne will be setting more than one trap for a man before her time in Los Angeles is up.
And in happy news on the Spencer front, Liam (Scott Clifton) is back. Like his brother, Will (Crew Morrow), Liam is very concerned about Bill, who has been spending more time than ever at his house. Dollar Bill, ever the brash CEO, is usually in the office all day and into the night (unless he's entertaining a lady friend), but now he's been hanging out at home and his sons want to know why. In the preview, Bill tells Liam that he's looking for some "me time" but we don't think Liam is going to buy it, just like Will wasn't buying it when Bill said he was doing some reading to help him sleep.
And lastly, Ted King is back as Jack Finnegan. Li has the paternity test results and she's demanding answers from Poppy (Romy Park) and her estranged husband.
We have a feeling that things are only going to get more intense from here on out, so buckle up for a bumpy ride!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
