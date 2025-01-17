The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of January 20-24
The drama is heating up the cold, cold winter in Genoa City.
There's a lot happening on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 20-24.
Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 20 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 20
No episode will air due to coverage of the inauguration
Tuesday, January 21
"Victor is suspicious of Nikki’s actions, Nick and Chance follow a lead to find Sharon, and Claire gains Jordan’s trust."
Wednesday, January 22
"Victor sets a trap, Sharon plots her escape, and Victoria worries about Claire’s safety."
Thursday, January 23
"Victor backs Jordan into a corner, Ian torments Mariah, and Sharon’s life hangs in the balance."
Friday, January 24
"Victor questions Nikki’s judgement, Mariah makes a shocking discovery, and Billy starts a new chapter."
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 13 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 13: "Chelsea receives a surprise invitation, Summer stands her ground, and Damian keeps a secret from Nate."
Tuesday, January 14: "Victoria and Chelsea find common ground, Nick shares a theory with Chance, and Ian’s revenge against Sharon takes a dangerous turn."
Wednesday, January 15: "Chelsea catches Adam off guard, Claire reunites with Jordan, and Billy makes a shocking decision."
Thursday, January 16: "Victor uncovers Ian’s deception, Claire tells Nikki and Victoria about Jordan’s return, and Phyllis presses Billy to come clean."
Friday, January 17: "Victor is suspicious of Nikki, Claire threatens Jordan, and Sharon struggles to escape."
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
