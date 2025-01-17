Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of January 20-24

There's plenty of drama happening in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 20-24.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20

"Leo accuses Kerry in front of Javi. Alex and Joy define their relationship. Chanel gets advice from Paulina. Bonnie lends a sympathetic ear to Johnny. Kate sets the ground rules for Hattie’s return."

Tuesday, January 21

"EJ lays out his plan for Arnold. Xander makes an effort with Philip. Sarah covers the truth with Kayla. Bonnie gets support from Justin and Alex."

Wednesday, January 22

"Jada has questions for Kerry. Leo and Javi discuss their relationship. Joy opens up to Kate. Stephanie and Alex confront their feelings for one another."

Thursday, January 23

"Brady comforts Kristen. Ava gets caught in the crossfire of Sophia and Amy’s clash. Holly expresses her feelings to Tate. It’s an unsettling moment for Belle and Shawn. Marlena asks Steve to contact John."

Friday, January 24

"Brady turns to Ava for comfort. Rachel has a strange encounter. EJ and Kristen bond. Cat reaches out to Marlena. Chad convinces Julie to get help."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Sarah confronts Philip and Kate. Xander complains to Maggie. Chad is stunned when he runs into Cat. Marlena cries on Steve’s shoulder about John’s absence."

Tuesday, January 14

"Leo asks Abe for a favor. Gabi and Javi tease each other. Shawn welcomes JJ back to the Salem PD. EJ plays dumb with Jada."

Wednesday, January 15

"EJ enlists Arnold’s help. Xander extends a peace offering to Philip. Sarah asks Stephanie to keep her counsel. A friendly moment is shared between Leo and Javi."

Thursday, January 16

"Tate surprises Holly with a romantic gesture. Gabi pleads with Javi to cut Leo loose. Leo reveals troubling news to Marlena. Ava tries to break up with Brady. Kristen catches Rachel acting out."

Friday, January 17

"Leo lays a trap for Lady Whistleblower. Ava and Brady are interrupted by a panicked Kristen. Doug finally pays off his debts. Holly realizes Tate and Sophia are bonding."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.