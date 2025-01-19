The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 20-24

Will we finally learn the identity of Luna's father this week? And will Bill's secret be exposed after Liam demands answers? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for January 20-24.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20

There will be no episode due to the inauguration

Tuesday, January 21

"Liam is suspicious of Bill as he hides Luna; Li doubles down with Jack and Poppy about Lina’s paternity."

Wednesday, January 22

"With Steffy’s assistance, Finn makes a realization about himself and his parents. Liam begs Bill to come clean about his recent isolation. Incensed, Li gives Jack a paternity test."

Thursday, January 23

"Hope and Carter do what it takes to get Daphne Rose on board at FC. Bill and Luna discuss their pasts. Back at Forrester Creations, Steffy is ecstatic that her plan seems to be working."

Friday, January 24

"Carter and Daphne seal the deal. Li reads Jack’s paternity results."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Steffy puts her plan into action by asking Carter, Hope and Brooke for a job. Li and Poppy argue about Poppy’s parenting skills. Luna makes an apology to Bill."

Tuesday, January 14

"Li remains cryptic, wanting to get to the heart of the matter. Bill asks Luna to describe how she killed Tom and Hollis."

Wednesday, January 15

"Brooke feels that Steffy returning to Forrester may lead to Ridge returning to her. In hiding and charmed by Will’s wit, Luna listens to a private conversation between him and Bill."

Thursday, January 16

"Steffy introduces her secret weapon, Daphne, to Ridge. Having the ammunition she needs, Li confronts Poppy."

Friday, January 17

"Brooke and Taylor face off."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.