General Hospital spoilers: week of January 20-24
Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 20.
There's plenty of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 20-24.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 20
No episode will air due to inauguration coverage
Tuesday, January 21
"Willow voices her regrets. Sonny and Ava clash. Sasha updates Maxie. Tracy stonewalls Anna. Carly is grateful to Brennan."
Wednesday, January 22
"Isaiah presses Sonny. Jason plays peacemaker. Lucky and Elizabeth gain some insight. Lulu and Dante spar. Kristina hosts the re-opening of Charlie’s."
Thursday, January 23
"Ric comes through for Ava. Lucas and Josslyn compare notes. Laura learns of a possible threat. Natalia gets through to Sonny. Mac gives Cody some tough love."
Friday, January 24
"Tracy lays down the law. Brennan surprises Carly. Nina encourages Willow. Lulu gets a tempting offer. Trina visits Kai."
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 13: "Sonny and Nina make a compromise. Kai and Trina share a warm moment. Isaiah leaps to action. Carly issues a warning. Willow is conflicted."
Tuesday, January 14: "Lucky shares new intel. Lulu makes a request of Tracy. Dante debriefs with Sonny. Nina blasts Drew. Jason relays an idea to Carly."
Wednesday, January 15: "Anna questions a suspect. Tracy implores Jason. Carly seeks information from Brennan. Drew shuts down Alexis. Trina meets Emma."
Thursday, January 16: "Carly and Tracy have it out. Willow opens up to Chase. Nina confides in Ava. Kai impresses Trina. Cody and Dante discuss the past."
Friday, January 17: "Jordan reads Drew the riot act. Lulu and Brook Lynn clash. Willow makes a big decision. Tracy lands in hot water. Ava is on a mission."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
