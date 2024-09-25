The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: a baby in the future for Bill?

Bill wants to talk to Katie about their future together on The Bold and the Beautiful, but could talk of another child be on the table?

Will (Crew Morrow) is Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) miracle baby and he’s one of the reasons the former couple have always been close. Bill wants Katie back in his life, but there’s no doubt that his short time as a Girl Dad impacted him in ways he never would have thought possible before.

After the ordeal with Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park), Bill seems to have Katie on his mind all the time. He wants to rekindle the magic in their relationship and give things another chance. One thing seems to be missing, though — a daughter.

Now, Bill isn’t the type to start over with a baby at this point, and there’s no forgetting how difficult and risky Katie’s pregnancy with Will was. But now that he’s been a Girl Dad, Bill might start looking at ways to bring a daughter into the Spencer fold and instead of thinking of a baby, he might look at adoption. After all, he was ready to accept Luna as his daughter regardless of her paternity. Maybe adoption could be in the cards for him, giving him a chance to adopt an older child in need of a loving home.

Adoption isn’t new on The Bold and the Beautiful. Zende’s (Delon De Metz) parents adopted him and made him an official Forrester with all the benefits that come along with it. Knowing how much he enjoyed being a Girl Dad, we could absolutely see Bill pursuing adoption as a means to keep that Girl Dad energy going by giving a child a loving home.

We think Katie would be on board with adopting a child with Bill as they rekindle their romance, and Will would go along with it if he knew that it was helping to bring his family back together. Will was never opposed to the idea of a sister, rather he questioned whether Luna really was his sister in the first place. We think Will would be the best big brother in a world where his parents decided to adopt, and it would make the family even stronger.

It’s still early days for Bill and Katie’s rekindled relationship, and Poppy is still waiting in the wings with hope that she can still be in Bill’s life. But we think Bill’s eyes have been opened to what his life would be like with a daughter and it’s something he might want to pursue with Katie if she was open to it.

