I'm sure he'll be fine but I'll miss Girl Dad Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer wants for nothing on The Bold and the Beautiful. He has a great life with good people surrounding him, but I’m still sad that his dream of a family with Luna and Poppy isn’t going to work out. And I'm sad to see Girl Dad Bill go.

When Bill (Don Diamont) ran into Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) at Il Giardino, he looked like he’d seen a ghost. He recognized Poppy as someone he once knew but he couldn’t place her. Once they reconnected he realized that he’d never really gotten over that magical night they’d spent together at a San Francisco music festival and they rekindled their relationship. It wasn’t long before Poppy and Luna moved into the Spencer Estate and a paternity test found Luna to be his daughter.

But now the illusion is shattered. Poppy is in jail and Luna is acting strangely. Bill doesn’t know what to do. He wants to believe Poppy but the evidence against her is compelling; still, he’s committed to not making any hasty decisions until the police have concluded their investigation.

However, with the “new” evidence against Poppy being brought forth by Luna in the August 28 episode, it might be hard for Bill to keep his faith in Poppy strong enough to save their relationship. He loves her, but there are simply too many questions swirling around her. Even if she is cleared, it’s going to be hard to trust her because she lied about seeing Tom before he died.

The whole situation makes me sad because I really enjoyed seeing Bill as a Girl Dad. What’s more is that the people around him enjoyed seeing him as a Girl Dad, too. Even his son Liam (Scott Clifton) noticed a very big, very positive change in his father. It’s going to be sad to see that go away.

Of course, the future is still bright for Bill Spencer even if Poppy and Luna aren’t in his world the way they were before. He knows that Katie (Heather Tom) still loves him and he admitted that she’s his one and only true love. Does that mean that they might rekindle their romance? Their son, Will (Crew Morrow), sure hopes so.

While I might be mourning what could have been for Bill Spencer, I’m still eager to see how this all plays out. At this point, anything can happen….

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors