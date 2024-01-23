The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill makes a move on Poppy?

Bill (Don Diamont) thought that taking Poppy (Romy Park) to Wyatt’s beach house would be a great idea, but in the January 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful we see that things aren’t working out the way he imagined. However, few things ever get in the way of Dollar Bill Spencer.

After a thrilling second date that featured dancing and drinks at Il Giardino, things have been looking up for Bill and Poppy. He took her back to the Malibu beach house and wanted to take things to the next level, and everything he had planned would have happened if not for those pesky kids.

No, it didn’t turn into an episode of Scooby-Doo. What Bill didn’t know was that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) rented the place to RJ (Joshua Hoffman), who was ready to take things to the next level with Luna (Lisa Yamada), aka Poppy’s daughter. While Bill and Poppy got busy in the bedroom (or started to, anyway), RJ was giving Luna the grand tour.

There’s no way for them to get out of this without being discovered, so there’s a decision to be made: does Bill walk out of the bedroom and smooth things over with RJ and Luna, in an effort to dismiss the awkwardness, or does he play the tough guy after all the years of strife between the Forresters and the Spencers?

Given that Bill likes Luna so much already (and Bill could be Luna’s father for all we know), it’s more than likely that Bill is going to play this one very cool. He won’t want to ruffle feathers because this whole thing is one big misunderstanding. Bill didn’t know Wyatt rented the beach house to RJ, and RJ didn’t know anyone would be there when he showed it to Luna.

We’re guessing Bill is going to take the high road on this one. Poppy means a lot to him, and he’s not going to want to make a bad impression on Luna, or RJ, for that matter. If Luna loves RJ, Bill will have to let bygones be bygones if he wants to have a bright future with Poppy.