The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Bill think he's Luna's father?
Bill seems to know more than he's letting on.
Bill (Don Diamont) is very smitten with Poppy (Romy Park) on The Bold and the Beautiful, and in the January 17 B&B episode we see ol’ Dollar Bill land a second date with her. But it seems like he knows more than he’s letting on about Poppy.
As soon as Bill and Poppy locked eyes at Il Giardino, we wondered if he might be Luna’s father. The math worked — he and Poppy first met at a music festival over 20 years ago and they immediately hit it off. It lines up with Luna’s age.
During his first date with Poppy, Bill commented on Luna (Lisa Yamada) and how any father would be proud to call her his own. He’d been impressed by her when they first met, and clearly it’s a very positive lasting impression.
But after securing a second date with Poppy, Bill tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) why he’s so smitten with Poppy. She caught his eye with her carefree dancing, and it wasn’t long before they spent a magical night together.
While he’s not outright saying that he is Luna’s father, Bill seems to be ready for the revelation to drop if it comes. It’s like he’s challenging Poppy to tell him the whole truth, that she’d become pregnant after their meeting. He’d hoped to see her again but they never stayed in touch and it would make sense that Poppy was pregnant and perhaps afraid to tell him, even if she had a way to contact him.
Bill has a long history of tension and animosity with his sons, but things have been somewhat peaceful in recent years and the Spencer men have been getting along much better. Perhaps that’s why Bill seems so relaxed about possibly being Luna’s father. Maybe he’s secretly hoping for a daughter.
Wyatt mentions Bill’s failed relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and notes that it’s very possible that things didn’t work out with Katie because he was meant to be with Poppy after all. And if that’s the case, whether or not he’s Luna’s biological father won’t matter because he’s already said he’d be proud to have her in his life.
Time will tell if Bill is actually Luna’s father, but it sure seems that way!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.