The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Bill think he's Luna's father?

Bill (Don Diamont) is very smitten with Poppy (Romy Park) on The Bold and the Beautiful, and in the January 17 B&B episode we see ol’ Dollar Bill land a second date with her. But it seems like he knows more than he’s letting on about Poppy.

As soon as Bill and Poppy locked eyes at Il Giardino, we wondered if he might be Luna’s father . The math worked — he and Poppy first met at a music festival over 20 years ago and they immediately hit it off. It lines up with Luna’s age.

During his first date with Poppy, Bill commented on Luna (Lisa Yamada) and how any father would be proud to call her his own. He’d been impressed by her when they first met, and clearly it’s a very positive lasting impression.

But after securing a second date with Poppy, Bill tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) why he’s so smitten with Poppy. She caught his eye with her carefree dancing, and it wasn’t long before they spent a magical night together.

While he’s not outright saying that he is Luna’s father, Bill seems to be ready for the revelation to drop if it comes. It’s like he’s challenging Poppy to tell him the whole truth, that she’d become pregnant after their meeting. He’d hoped to see her again but they never stayed in touch and it would make sense that Poppy was pregnant and perhaps afraid to tell him, even if she had a way to contact him.

Bill has a long history of tension and animosity with his sons, but things have been somewhat peaceful in recent years and the Spencer men have been getting along much better. Perhaps that’s why Bill seems so relaxed about possibly being Luna’s father. Maybe he’s secretly hoping for a daughter.

Wyatt mentions Bill’s failed relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and notes that it’s very possible that things didn’t work out with Katie because he was meant to be with Poppy after all. And if that’s the case, whether or not he’s Luna’s biological father won’t matter because he’s already said he’d be proud to have her in his life.

Time will tell if Bill is actually Luna’s father, but it sure seems that way!