The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 17, 2024: Eric gets good news

Eric (John McCook) receives some very welcomed news about his recovery. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 17, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) share an embrace in his office. She's so happy in his arms. She praises his brilliance and kindness, and how sexy he is.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are visiting Eric again. He's sitting up in bed now, and he thanks them for visiting him. He's ready to leave the hospital and see Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and to be back at work designing again. RJ tells him there's no place he'd rather be than visiting Eric, and Eric says he always needs to have Luna at his side.

Poppy (Romy Park) arrives at Forrester Creations looking for Luna when she gets a call from Bill. He wants to see her again, soon. She tells him she's looking to spend time with Luna so he asks about seeing her the next day. As soon as Poppy hangs up, Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in.

Bill (Don Diamant) ends the call and gets a visit from his son, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), who says he's been thinking about a change. He thinks he might need to leave LA.

Li is furious to see Poppy at Forrester Creations, and she still doesn't approve of Luna's relationship with RJ.

Eric is ready to be home. RJ says he needs to make sure Eric's home is fully equipped with all of the right entertainment. When Luna gets a text about returning to the office, RJ offers to go with her but she tells him to stay. Eric again expresses how happy he is that they're together.

Steffy is so grateful that Finn saved her grandfather. A smile forms on Finn's face and he says he has some very good news.

Wyatt wants to know if his father would be upset if he left town. Bill wants his sons to stay close to him, but he fully understands that he needs to get his own space. Wyatt is grateful that his father let him stay there for so long while he dealt with Taylor leaving. With all that settled, Wyatt asks about Bill's new mystery woman. Bill smiles thinking about Poppy.

Li berates Poppy and says that Luna is following in her footsteps. In fact, Li overheard Poppy talking to Bill and accuses her of being a gold digger.

When RJ calls Eric a medical miracle, Eric admits that while he loves Finn, he's ready to never see him in a hospital setting again. And when Steffy learns from Finn that her grandfather is ready to go home the next day, she's elated.

Wyatt wants to hear all about Poppy. Bill is cautious about the new relationship and Wyatt can see that his father is smitten. He's heard a few things about her through Liam, but he's shocked to hear that his father was at a music festival in San Francisco. Bill tells him the story of how Poppy caught his eye with her dancing. "She was so free and uninhibited." He calls their connection "powerful" and "magnetic." She left quite an impression on him. "You could say we created magic," Bill says.

Poppy is stunned that Li thinks she's a gold digger. Li says Poppy has a pattern of preying on men with money so she can continue her freewheeling ways. She wants Poppy gone from Los Angeles, vowing that she won't rest until she and Luna are gone.

Luna arrives at the office as Li is leaving. Luna knows Li tore into her mother, who is furious that her sister called her a gold digger.

Joshua Hoffmann, The Bold and The Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ encourages Eric to be patient for a little while longer. "Patience is overrated," Eric says. Finn and Steffy come in to deliver the good news. RJ is thrilled at the news, but it's Eric who is truly stunned. A new light comes into his eyes at the news.

Bill says he couldn't believe it when he saw Poppy at Il Giardino again, and he's very glad that they found each other again. Wyatt wonders if things didn't work out with Katie because he was truly meant to be with Poppy. Wyatt believes that it really could be a gift, and Bill seems to agree.

Luna says her aunt is going too far by calling her mom a gold digger. Poppy says she's only following her heart. She laughs thinking what her sister would say if she knew she's seeing Bill Spencer. Luna is thrilled her mom is going for a second date and she offers her approval. She likes Bill and likes having her mom around.

Eric is thrilled to be going home, and he thanks Finn for the news. Steffy says they're all excited and so glad that he fought his way back to them. He tells them they saved his life, but Steffy says it was all his work. Finn warns him that there will still be some work to do to get back to his old ways, but Eric is ready for it and he knows his family will be there to cheer him on. He's ready to feel the breeze and see his grandkids running around the pool. He gets emotional talking about his family, telling them how much he loves them all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.