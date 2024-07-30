The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill protects Luna?

Bill has no idea that a war has broken out between Katie and Poppy, but things come to a head in the July 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when Katie accuses Poppy of being a murderer. As secrets are revealed, will Bill side with Luna?

As the battle between Katie (Heather Tom) and Poppy (Romy Park) heats up, Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are the ones who stand to lose the most. Bill’s memory of the idyllic night spent with Poppy is about to be shattered while Luna’s world is about to be turned upside down. Everything Luna knew about Poppy is based on a lie.

The only thing that makes sense is for Bill to step up as Luna’s protective father and help her through this incredibly challenging time. They’ll need to be there for each other because they’re both about to be reeling from the revelation that Poppy was with Tom (Clint Howard) while she was with Bill.

Oddly enough, though, this won’t be the first time Bill comforted Luna. He was there for her, awkwardly offering advice after he found her crying in her apartment. He didn’t know why she’d been crying but we suspect that if he knew what happened — namely, that she woke up in another man’s bed after being drugged by her own mother — he would have been furious. He’d been protective of Luna back then, not realizing he was her father. Imagine his fury once he realizes why she was upset.

We suspect that as these very difficult truths come out, Luna is the one who will be hit the hardest. Even if Bill’s relationship with Poppy falls apart as a result, Luna is still his daughter and we know that he’s going to do everything he can to be there for her as she comes to terms with the things her mother has kept hidden from her all these years. We're glad that Luna can lean on Bill in what's sure to be a challenging time, because she'll need all the support she can get.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.