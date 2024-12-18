The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke's revenge?

Now that Carter plans on naming Brooke the CEO of Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, has Brooke found the ultimate form of revenge against Ridge?

When Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed his plan to name Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the CEO of Forrester Creations in the December 17 episode, Hope (Annika Noelle) was thrilled. Not only was her mother more than capable of running the company, but it’s payback for all the years the Logans have been overlooked for their contributions to the company.

Brooke has been simmering since her big fight with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She’s furious that Ridge would call Hope a “slut” knowing that it’s the same name Ridge’s mother called her back in the day. Ridge knew that the name was a mistake but he doubled down, citing his own fury at Hope’s role in stealing his company away from him.

Now that the lines in the sand have been drawn, Brooke has no doubt been thinking about her complicated history with the Forresters; not only has she been married to Ridge, but she was also married to Ridge’s father, Eric (John McCook) and two of Ridge’s brothers. And those are just a few of her many marriages over the years. Needless to say, turning her back on the Forresters for good is a big step for Brooke, who shares son RJ (Joshua Hoffman) with Ridge.

That’s where accepting the CEO role comes in. That’s the ultimate line in the sand — once she crosses it, there’s no going back for Brooke.

In the past, Brooke might have shied away from making such a bold move, no matter how angry she was. But things have changed. Ridge refuses to acknowledge Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) role in everything that’s happened and he openly blames Hope for stealing his company. That’s all the motivation Brooke needs to make a big move and send a message to her former family.

Of course, Brooke stepping into the CEO position will send shockwaves through the Logan and Forrester families. It’s going to have consequences for RJ, who will be stuck in the middle of his parents’ battle, and it puts Brooke’s sister Donna (Jennifer Gareis) in a tricky situation given that she’s happily married to Eric. There’s no denying that Brooke’s big move is going to be a challenge for everyone moving forward.

Ultimately, Brooke is ready to make a bold statement; accepting the CEO position is the kind of statement that will resonate as Forrester Creations transitions to new leadership and she moves away from her relationship with Ridge. But don’t expect it to be easy. We fully believe things are about to get very, very messy.