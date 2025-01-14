The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Daphne's real target is Finn?

Steffy wants Daphne to go after Carter and Hope’s relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful, but what if Daphne has other ideas?

When Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) came into Los Angeles unannounced, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were elated to learn that the best nose in Paris was not only interested in Forrester Creations’ expansion into a global luxury brand, but she’d even created a signature scent — Forrester — to leave her own mark on the brand.

Daphne, of course, wasn’t in town by accident. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is working with her to serve as a plant inside the company and to (hopefully) undermine Hope and Carter’s relationship.

We’re not so sure that Steffy and Daphne are aligned in their goals. Steffy thinks her plan is foolproof , but what happens if Carter’s ideas are successful and the company takes off? Surely the Forresters wouldn’t want to move backward if their company is thriving. And Daphne, being the smart businesswoman she is, won’t want to fight for the losing team. If she’s part of Forrester Creations’ success, she’s not going to undermine them.

That brings us to our theory that Daphne might not have the same goal as Steffy. Steffy hopes Daphne will go after Carter, but in an interview with TV Insider , Bradley Bell previewed what’s coming up in 2025 and hinted that Steffy and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage will be tested more than ever: “Steffy and Finn are going to have a new challenge,” he said, “and their relationship is going to be put to the test. They’ve already dealt with a few tests, but they’re as strong as a couple can be and we’ll see if they can weather the next storm.”

Hmm. What if Daphne decides she wants to pursue something with the handsome doctor instead of Carter?

Steffy has already had to deal with Hope going after her husband and the couple came out stronger for it, but what if someone who is close to Steffy is the one who tries to make a move? We can envision a scenario where Daphne comes on to Finn and he reports the behavior to Steffy, who won’t want to believe that her friend would ever do that. It would put a strain on their marriage if he insists her friend has bad intentions and Steffy doesn’t want to hear it.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bottom line is that no one really seems to think Daphne is 100% Team Steffy. In fact, we think she has her own plans and she’s going to do whatever puts her in the best position.