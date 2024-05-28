The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: divorce on the way for Steffy and Finn?

Finn walked into a hornet’s nest on The Bold and the Beautiful. All he was trying to do was pick up pizza at Il Giardino, only to find that Sheila and Deacon’s wedding was underway. Now he’s in trouble with Steffy, and it might be the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak.

Poor Finn (Tanner Novlan). He’s the king of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He thought the wedding was at the beach but he walked into Il Giardino and discovered that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) changed venues without telling anyone. Well, Hope (Annika Noelle) knew, because she was there as Sheila’s maid of honor. Imagine their surprise seeing Finn walk in to pick up his pizza.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were back in the Malibu house with the kids waiting for the pizza and wondering what was taking Finn so long. By the time he returned, the pizza was cold (but let’s face it, it would have been cold anyway because going to Beverly Hills from Malibu to pick up pizza makes no sense at all!) and he had a confession to make.

Of course, just as he gets back, Deacon decides to post a picture from the wedding and it puts Finn in even hotter water because the picture has already been picked up by a magazine and there’s Finn standing right next to Sheila.

Steffy has a lot of patience and she’s been fairly patient with Finn as he sought closure on Sheila’s death. She wasn’t thrilled that he helped Deacon save her life, but Finn promised he’d stay away from her and now he’s in a photo from her wedding for all the world to see.

Steffy’s not going to be able to reconcile this as easily as she has everything else. Instead of walking away, Finn stayed there. It was a decision he made. While Deacon and Hope gaslit him into thinking that he was his own man and should be able to make his own decisions about Sheila, Finn knew that Steffy wouldn’t be happy about it, and rightfully so.

We might be witnessing the beginning of the end for Finn and Steffy’s marriage at this point. There’s no coming back from this after Steffy put her foot down. Though they should all be upset at Sheila — and they should definitely start eating at another pizzeria in LA — it looks like Finn’s going to get the brunt of Steffy’s ire and it might spell doom for SINN.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors