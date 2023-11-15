The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric gets back to work?

After turning in what he hailed as his “grand finale” line at Forrester Creations, Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) is getting back to work on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is it a good idea?

Evidently, the motto around Forrester Creations must be “never say never” because Eric Forrester wants to get back into the office.

On a practical level, this makes sense because Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) cleared the CEO’s office out and made it ready for Eric’s triumphant return. This was after telling his father that he’d won the fashion showdown when it was really Ridge who’d been victorious. Ridge did these things willingly because he’d just learned from RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that Eric was dying. Of course he’d give his father whatever he wanted — including “control” of the company. However, the victory seems to have rejuvenated Eric to the point where he wants to get back into the office and work on a couture line.

Eric told Donna (Jennifer Gareis) that he’d slow down once the fashion showdown was over, but things seem to have changed. He wants to go back to work. He wants to be in the office, in the thick of the business he started, and he wants to do even more.

This is problematic for a few reasons. Thinking back to the fashion showdown, Eric’s line featured expensive lace, jewels and trim. He blew the company’s budget away with his extravagance, and this was tolerated because it was the CEO and the founder. But what happens if Eric’s new line costs too much? Who will say no to him?

There’s also the matter of what happens with Ridge. Right now he’s allowing his father to step back into the CEO role, but how long can this last? What happens if Ridge disagrees with the direction Eric wants to take the company? What if Eric is spending too much money?

And then there’s Eric’s health. We still don’t know what’s ailing him, only that he’s dying and has a few months to live.

He just told Donna and Katie (Heather Tom) that he doesn’t want anyone to know about it, but unbeknownst to him RJ told his parents and his parents just told his siblings, and Ridge is about to tell his own siblings, too. Soon the secret will come out, and he won’t like that. Of course, that assumes he doesn’t start coughing in the middle of a business meeting.

Eric’s return to work doesn’t seem like the best of ideas, but then again, maybe having a renewed sense of purpose in life will be the miracle cure Eric needs.