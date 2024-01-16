The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric playing matchmaker?

Though he’s still in the hospital recovering from life-saving surgery, Eric (John McCook) is still taking care of business on The Bold and the Beautiful. Does his new focus on RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) relationship have to do with his near-death experience?

It has been difficult watching Eric’s health struggles over the past few months, but one of the bright spots has been seeing him interact with his grandson, who stepped in when Eric’s hands were too shaky to sketch. While RJ might not have had any design experience, he had dedication to his grandfather in spades and wanted to do whatever he could to help his grandfather.

Along the way, RJ met Luna, a new intern at Forrester Creations, and she became very important to RJ as he coped with the weight of Eric’s secret health battle. Several months later, the couple is going strong, even after Zende (Delon De Metz) attempted to entice Luna with a romantic dinner.

RJ has been visiting his grandfather every day. His loyalty to Eric is boundless. For his part, Eric is very fond of his grandson, not only because of his help with the collection but for keeping his secret and being there when he needed him.

After thinking that he was dying these past few months, and Eric almost died in surgery, it seems like his outlook on life has shifted to making the most of life. He tells RJ how special Luna is and he wants him to know that he wants their relationship to be successful.

When Luna accompanied RJ during one of his hospital visits last week, Eric was overjoyed to see her and he sent RJ away so they could talk. She revealed how much she loves RJ, which made Eric beam with joy. Eric spotted RJ standing in the doorway listening to their conversation, and when Luna realized it she didn’t shy away from her feelings for him. All of this made Eric very happy.

After seeing Stephanie, the love of his life, in a vision, Eric seems to be focusing on what’s important now that he’s getting a second chance at life. And it looks like his big focus is playing matchmaker to ensure RJ and Luna’s relationship stays strong.