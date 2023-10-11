The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope STUNNED by Deacon's betrayal?

Luna gets a surprise visit on The Bold and the Beautiful while Hope makes a surprise visit, and they both get the shock of their lives.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has Hope’s (Annika Noelle) attention. He thinks back to the conversation between Sheila and Duncan as Hope’s anxiety ramps up.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knows that everyone is going to freak out when they learn about their relationship, and even more so when they learn about the engagement. Sheila wonders if Deacon (Sean Kanan) will be able to deal with Hope finding out, knowing that she’s likely to be more upset than anyone else. Is their relationship worth it?

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) he’s so intrigued by her mysterious past that he’s making up stories about her. Is she a princess? A spy? She says nothing, enticing him even further. He points out that she knows his biggest secret, so she can trust him with her secrets. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in to talk about the lace RJ ordered from Paris.

Deacon says he’s aware of the possible implications but he’s ready for it because his love for Sheila is stronger than that. He knows his daughter has given him a chance to change, and while it will take time she’ll eventually come around to the idea.

Hope is freaking out, and it doesn’t help when Finn tries to play it off. She begs him to tell her what’s going on, leading him to hesitate even further.

RJ appreciates Carter’s faith in him, but he plans on keeping the lace. Carter has to go over the invoice, leaving Luna in the office by herself. When her mom calls, she looks away.

Sheila wonders if Hope will ever accept her. Deacon says he’s always had to work for what he wants, and when the time is right he’s going to tell Hope. He knows Hope loves her and she will want her father to be happy. It will take time, but it will all work out in time.

Hope tells Finn that he can always talk to her. He says Hope deserves to be happy and he went all the way to Forrester Creations to check on her. She knows he’s hiding something. He tells her that she should talk to her father. Or better yet, pay him a visit.

Luna takes her mother’s call. Her mother, Poppy (Romy Park), is furious that she’s been avoiding her calls. Luna tells her mother she’s busy working. Her mother tells her that she can’t work at Forrester Creations and that it has to end now. Luna tells her mom that it’s so wonderful working there. “You’ll never make anything of yourself working there,” Poppy says, warning her daughter that everything will fall apart working there. “Your dreams are going to turn into nightmares,” she adds.

Lisa Yamada as Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Finn wraps up a call in Ridge’s office when Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in. She’s there to talk to Ridge about Steffy and the kids being gone for so long. Finn says he’s there because he’s worried about Hope.

Sheila thinks they’re both expecting too much from Hope. Deacon says he reached out to Finn as a surprise for Sheila. She’s thinking they need to keep things quiet for a while but he points out that they’re engaged and people need to know. And they won’t be able to work on her redemption tour if they don’t start spreading the word. Sheila promises to never take his love for granted. Suddenly there’s a knock at the door. It’s Hope. Sheila moves to hide but Deacon tells her to stay. They won’t tell her about the engagement but they will tell her about their relationship.

Luna ponders her mother’s call when RJ gets back. He apologizes for how long he was gone. He’s talking about the lace when he sees that Luna’s been crying. She says she got a call from her mom. Luna explains that her mom had her when she was young so they’ve always been together but her mom didn’t want her to go to LA so she won’t be able to stay. RJ quickly says he talked to his dad and grandfather about her and they all think she has a bright future with the company. Not only that, but RJ appreciates her help keeping Eric’s secret. He tells her he doesn’t want her to go anywhere, then he hugs her.

Li is confused about Finn’s concern for Hope, knowing Steffy’s history with Hope.

RJ holds Luna’s hands and she thanks him for his support. He leaves to go check on an order when Li walks in.

Deacon asks if Sheila trusts him. She does, so he sends her into the bathroom while he talks to Hope. She comes in and tells her father that Finn told her to come check on him. She asks if he’s in trouble. Deacon tells her he’s in love. Hope’s confused because she didn’t know he was dating. He says they were keeping the relationship quiet. When he says he’d never endanger her, she asks who he’s in love with. That’s when Sheila walks out. She turns back to her father in shock. “Sheila and I are in love,” he says.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

You can almost see the mushroom cloud forming over Hope’s head after Deacon’s revelation blows her mind. She knew Finn was upset about something, but she had no idea that she’d find her father and Sheila together.

Hope has been through a lot lately and she’s probably not in the best space to deal with this massive revelation, but here she is. And this is just the tip of the iceberg, too. Now that she knows, it won’t be long before her mother, Ridge and Liam know, too, and that will bring even more complications to the situation.

The big question is how she responds to this news. Will she walk away and shut her father out of her life, or will she try to reason with him over his choice of a girlfriend? One thing’s for sure: there’s no reality that sees Hope accepting Sheila into her family.