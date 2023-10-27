The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Eric being UNFAIR to RJ?
Eric told RJ about his diagnosis, but was it fair to make him keep it a secret?
RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has been loyal to Eric (John McCook) this whole time, but is Eric putting his grandson in an unfair position on The Bold and the Beautiful after revealing his diagnosis to him?
On the October 26 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the finishing touches were being made ahead of the fashion showdown, which kicks off on Friday, October 27.
The Young and the Restless' Lauren (Kate Linder) and Esther (Tracy Bregman) were still visiting the offices, with Lauren observing (perhaps too closely, after picking up on Eric's comment about his "grand finale") while Esther fangirled about the fashion and meeting Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Esther was also quite smitten with Forrester Creations' security guard.
RJ was getting used to playing the gracious host. This wasn't his first time at one of his family’s launches, but it was the first time he was there as a designer. Everything seemed perfect… until Eric's exuberance gave way to a big coughing fit.
At Donna's (Jennifer Gareis) insistence, Eric revealed he was dying and RJ couldn't believe what he was hearing. After he got through his first wave of denial over the news that Eric has months to live, RJ told his grandfather he has to let people know what's going on — especially Ridge, as he deserves to know what's going on with his father's health.
Eric, though, remained steadfast and refused to tell anyone about his diagnosis, choosing instead to focus on being alive. That means focusing on the fashion showdown.
This was horribly unfair to RJ. It was hard enough for Donna, but she knew about Eric coughing up blood while RJ was only aware of the tremors. RJ has been loyal to his grandfather even when Ridge pressured him about the fashion showdown and why it means so much to Eric.
Dropping this bombshell on RJ on the eve of the fashion showdown, and then swearing him to secrecy, crosses a line. RJ has been very loyal to Eric, even when it puts him directly between his grandfather and his father. Asking him to keep this information a secret while having to put on a brave face at the fashion show is a step too far. We're likely going to see RJ crack under the weight of this immense pressure at some point.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray