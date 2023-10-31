The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Eric getting WORSE?

The champagne is flowing on The Bold and the Beautiful. We’re back at Forrester Creations as the models walk down the runway. No one knows which designer is behind the dresses. And only a few people really know the true stakes at hand.

We see RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada), Zende (Delon de Metz) and Paris (Diamond White). Zende thanks Luna for her help, telling her that she’s “rocking it” while Paris can’t believe the guests will be able to own these stunning designs. Luna watches RJ, knowing how upset he is about the bombshell revelation that Eric (John McCook) dropped.

Katie (Heather Tom) leads the show, taking guests through each design. She discusses each design, highlighting all of the elements that make it a Forrester Original without divulging the name of the designer.

When a diamond-encrusted gown comes out, Esther (Kate Linder) tells Lauren (Tracey Bregman) it’s the most beautiful thing she’s ever seen and snarky Countess Von Frankfurt (Marie Osmond) can’t help but make a rude remark.

Behind the scenes, Donna praises Eric’s collection, asking how he’s feeling. Seeing his designs come to life makes him feel alive, he tells her. “I’m taking back Forrester Creations,” he says.

Lauren tells Esther that the right dress will speak to her, while Paris tells Zende that she’s uploading content for donors to the foundation. RJ thanks Luna for her help, telling her that it wouldn’t have been possible to have the last design done if not for her help with the lace. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) their son has something else on his mind after watching him with Luna. Ridge agrees before stepping away, and that’s when Brooke noticed Eric coughing backstage and Donna pulling the curtain closed.

Brooke’s watching Eric and her sisters closely. She knows something is wrong.

Ridge is back in his office making sure his team is ready for the next look. Eric joins RJ in their office. RJ tells his grandfather that he’s having so much fun and he loves it. They share a hug, and Eric hugs Luna, too. He praises Ridge’s collection but hates the mind games he’s playing. He tells them he has to win, as if his life depends on it.

Look after look comes out on the runway and wows the crowd. Lauren has to stop Esther from taking a picture of the dresses, leading Countess Von Frankfurt to roll her eyes. Eric watches with pride, and Ridge notices him. Brooke asks Katie and Donna what’s going on. She knows something is happening with Eric and her sisters don’t want to tell her. They play it off, but she knows she saw something.

As Eric watches. He reflects on RJ and Donna telling him to stop the show and focus on his health. But all he can think about is beating his son, once and for all.

(Image credit: CBS)

There’s a lot to take in during this fashion showdown. It’s great finally seeing Eric’s other grandson, Zende, as well as Paris. Like Ridge, though, they have no idea what’s going on with Eric’s health.

Eric can’t stop coughing and that’s what catches Donna’s attention. We know she’s going to be the one to find out about Eric’s health soon. And she knows her sisters are hiding something.

At this point, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that Eric really seems to be getting worse. (Of course, we still don’t know exactly what’s happening or what he was diagnosed with, so we’re stuck just going along with it) His doctor warned him about pushing himself with this fashion showdown, and though he says he’s never felt more alive and he’s ready to win and take back control of the company, he seems to be losing the burst of energy he was enjoying when the show started. It’s terribly worrisome.

The high note of the show once again proves to be Esther. She’s seated in the audience enjoying the spectacle, knowing that she’s going to come home with one of the fabulous designs. It’s fun trying to guess which one she might end up with. If only the Countess wasn’t being so rude to her. It makes the underlying sadness of the episode a little easier seeing how happy Esther is to be there.