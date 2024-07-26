The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Katie the next to die?

Could Katie be the next victim in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25, 2024?

They say that curiosity killed the cat, so maybe we should think about how many lives Katie (Heather Tom) is risking by asking too many questions of Poppy (Romy Park) and Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Katie knows something isn’t right about Poppy. She’s settled into life with Bill (Don Diamont) too quickly and she’s trying to push Katie away from him. Katie has expressed her concerns to Bill, but he’s so enamored with his daughter, Luna (Lisa Yamada), that he’s not hearing what she’s saying. (At least, not yet)

Talking to Li in the July 25 episode of B&B doesn’t seem to be getting Katie anywhere, either. Li visibly bristled when Katie asked whether the results of the paternity test could be invalid. Is Li insulted by Katie’s insinuation or is trying to throw Katie off her trail because she did in fact falsify the results?

Regardless, asking questions when a serial killer is on the loose is never a good idea. Asking questions can get you killed, which is exactly what happened to Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) when he discovered things in Tom’s (Clint Howard) backpack that were potentially incriminating.

Could Katie be putting her life in danger by asking questions about Poppy? Perhaps. If either Li or Poppy are responsible for Tom and Hollis’ deaths, then they might try to silence her, too. Or she could just be asking questions in the wrong place at the wrong time and find herself in the killer’s crosshairs..

Killing Katie would be a big risk given her connection to the Forresters and the Spencers. Bill would no doubt spend every dime he has making sure the person responsible gets caught. But Katie’s death means keeping certain secrets from coming to light, it could still be worth the risk. Katie needs to be very careful as she investigates Poppy’s background because bad things seem to be happening to people in Poppy’s circles.

