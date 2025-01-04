The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Luna playing Bill?

After Bill came to her rescue, Luna seems to be right where she hoped to be in The Bold and the Beautiful. But did she orchestrate the whole thing? Has she actually been playing Bill all along?

It’s no secret that Luna (Lisa Yamada) was trying to get Poppy (Romy Park) out of the way so that she could have Bill (Don Diamont) all to herself. She even went as far as to set up her mother for double homicide, pretending to be shocked when the police came and put her in handcuffs.

Once she was in jail, Luna started sending letters to Bill, only they were more like impassioned pleas to the man she once called “Dad” because he was the only one who might understand what she did and why she did it. And now that Poppy has made it clear that she really doesn’t want anything to do with her daughter, well, Bill is probably the only person she has left.

Interestingly enough, Bill got rid of her early letters but something — curiosity, perhaps — led him to start reading them. Luna begged him to reach out, to write her back or show up for a visit, because they have a common history with unstable mothers and traumatic childhoods.

Somehow, she managed to get through to Bill and he came to visit. But then she showed up to a meeting covered in bruises and with a bloodied face, and everything changed. Bill immediately became protective and ended up moving mountains to get Luna out of prison and into house arrest instead.

We think Luna got into a fight on purpose to get those cuts and bruises, knowing that they would awaken Bill’s protective side. She knew how to play his history against him and it worked. (Also, side note, who would have thought a billionaire would be able to buy a double murderer’s one-way trip from prison to house arrest just by asking? Seriously, how did this happen?)

At any rate, after learning how Luna was able to manipulate everything from the DNA test to sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz) to murdering two people and to setting up her mother for the crimes, well, it’s hard to imagine that she’s not pulling the strings with Bill right now. She’s clever, knowing exactly what to say to make him want to protect her the way he did when he thought of her as his daughter. The matter of those kisses she planted on him hasn’t come up yet; based on the spoilers for the week of January 6 it looks like Luna might have her sights set on Bill’s son, Will (Crew Morrow) instead of Bill.

There’s no doubt that Luna is playing Bill, but the question we all need to be asking is what her endgame is. She can’t tell anyone she’s there, and it’s not clear that she still wants a romantic relationship with Bill. So what is she really after? Only time will tell for sure, but in the meantime let us know what you think in the comments below.