The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Steffy trying to save Hope from herself?

Hope was shocked when Steffy saved her fashion line in The Bold and the Beautiful episode airing September 16 , but it came with conditions. At the end of the day, is Steffy only looking out for herself (and her marriage) or is she trying to help Hope, too?

The fate of Hope for the Future was in Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hands. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) presented the data that said, without question, that Hope’s (Annika Noelle) fashion line was sinking rapidly and ultimately costing Forrester Creations money.

When Steffy proclaimed that Hope for the Future would live on, everyone was shocked. Later, when Steffy met with Hope privately, she revealed that there would be conditions on the decision. Steffy would not allow Hope to become her mother, and she won’t allow Hope to interfere with her marriage. Cross those lines and Hope for the Future is done.

“Do not turn into Brooke Logan,” Steffy told Hope, referring to how Hope’s mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), tore the Forrester family apart when she dated (and married) Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) and several Forrester men, including Ridge. Of course, when Ridge and Brooke connected, it led to the demise of Ridge’s marriage to Taylor (Rebecca Budig), Steffy’s mother.

What we find interesting about Steffy’s latest ultimatum (given how frequently she issues them…) is the wording of it. It’s a warning, to be sure, but it’s more than that. If you didn’t know better, there’s almost an imploring quality to it, like Steffy really doesn’t want Hope to turn out like her mother. Steffy and Hope have never gotten along, but they do share kids through their former marriages and they have a family bond because of their siblings and their parents. Steffy and Hope may never be friends, but since they work together they should at least be civil and it feels like Steffy is using the opportunity to incentivize a shift in Hope’s behavior.

All of this isn’t to say that Steffy’s latest ultimatum is completely altruistic. The fact is she wants Hope to stay away from Finn (Tanner Novlan) at all costs. This is the biggest carrot Steffy can dangle to ensure that her wishes are met…but will it work?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.