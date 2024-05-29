The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam tries to help Finn?

Liam (Scott Clifton) has ringside seats for the big battle between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam claims that he’s done chasing Steffy, so will he try to help Finn save his marriage?

In the May 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Liam learned from Hope (Annika Noelle) that Finn had been at the wedding even though he promised to stay away from his birth mother. In his defense, Finn didn’t know the venue had been changed, so when he walked into Il Giardino to pick up pizza he was blindsided by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Liam was waiting for the pizza to arrive at Steffy’s house, and he left before he could hear what happened. After talking to Hope, Liam hurried out of the Forrester Creations office and might be on his way to see if Steffy is all right.

After years of pining for Steffy while being married to Hope, and after recognizing that Steffy was committed to Finn, Liam probably won’t make a play for Steffy again. (Big emphasis on probably, because knowing Liam, he probably can’t stop himself)

Upon learning the specifics of Finn’s accidental presence at the wedding, Liam might surprise everyone and give Finn some advice as to how he can save his marriage to Steffy. Sure, it will be hard for Liam to stomach, but he could do it knowing that Steffy loves Finn even though she’s upset at him. By helping to save their marriage, he’s ultimately helping to make Steffy happy.

What would Liam’s help look like? Finn needs to remember how awful it was when Steffy took the kids and fled to Europe to escape the threat from Sheila. Liam can remind Finn that he could lose everyone he loves if he doesn’t walk away any time he finds himself in the same place as Sheila Carter. (We’re also advocating for a new pizzeria for the Forresters because Il Giardino is a problem-magnet!)

Liam might also take an even edgier approach, pinpointing all the ways Sheila is manipulating her son. Though he might feel a connection to his birth mother, Liam might point out that Finn is ignoring all the warning signs when Sheila puts him in bad situations that damage his relationship with his wife.

At this point, everyone in Finn’s life has told him that he should stay away from Sheila and he’s not heeding their warnings. Maybe — just maybe — someone he doesn’t like could be the one to finally get through. And Liam Spencer could be the right man for the job.