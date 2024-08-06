The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Monte Carlo stalker?

Brooke and Ridge relaunched the Brooke’s Bedroom line from Monte Carlo in The Bold and the Beautiful, but it looks like they might have an unwelcome guest who could spoil their vacation.

Someone dressed in black was watching over Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from the bushes as they shared a celebratory kiss in the August 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful .

The launch of Brooke’s Bedroom line was a huge success as far as Ridge could tell, and he wanted to celebrate Brooke’s achievement. But their private moment wasn’t private.

Is it a stalker, or did the person who killed Tom and Hollis also travel to Monte Carlo? Or is it an overzealous paparazzo hoping to score some exclusive photos of the fashionable power couple?

Brooke and Ridge have been in the spotlight for years, so it’s not like their fame is new. However, being in the public eye for so long has its disadvantages, and if Brooke has a stalker from her past it would make sense that he (or she) is back in action now that Brooke is the public face of Brooke’s Bedroom line once more.

Given how many times Brooke has been married, it’s entirely possible that someone who was a fan of her work in the past is jealous that she’s now back with Ridge once again and wants to drive a wedge between her and her true love. The stalker could also be getting back at Ridge for something he did in his past, because he’s got a very colorful history and has probably made a few enemies along the way.

The final moments of the episode were tinged with a sense of danger, which makes us think that this is much more than just the paparazzi trying to get a photo. (After all, Brooke and Ridge’s relationship isn’t exactly a secret) Whoever this person is seems to be a threat to the happy couple, which means that something very bad could happen soon.

