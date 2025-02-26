The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Remy tells Sheila about Luna?

Now that Sheila is watching out for Remy on The Bold and the Beautiful, will he reveal that Luna is staying at Bill’s mansion?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) may have just stumbled upon something big, and it’s all thanks to her plot to send a little mischief Bill’s (Don Diamont) way. Sheila knew full well that Remy (Christian Weissman) had been arrested for stalking Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and posting deepfake photos of her online. Sheila also knows that Electra is Will Spencer’s (Crew Morrow) girlfriend.

When she suggested that “Dario” help to fix Bill’s air conditioning unit, Bill was skeptical of taking any suggestion coming from her. In his desperation for a fix, he acquiesced, but now he’s in for an even bigger headache because his felonious housemate, Luna (Lisa Yamada), decided to reveal herself to Remy despite Bill’s stern warnings to remain hidden.

Now that he knows that the double murderer is living large in Bill’s mansion, Remy has some interesting power. Luna half-jokingly warned him that she’d kill him if he told anyone she was there, but if she leaves the estate her ankle monitor would alert the police (though we have a feeling she’s going to find a way to get the monitor off sooner rather than later, but that’s a whole other story). That means he’s technically only in danger if he goes back to the Spencer Estate, which is entirely possible because he wants to do more work for Bill.

But here’s the thing: Remy is alone in LA. After what he did to Electra, he’s ostracized himself from everyone, including his friends back home assuming there was media coverage of his crimes. He asked Sheila if he could return to his job but she knew it would be too hard for Deacon (Sean Kanan) to allow him back so she turned him down. She surprised him, though, by helping him get the job with Bill, which could lead him to think he has a friend after all.

We can envision a scenario where Remy, knowing that Sheila has a dark past of her own that links them together, shares Luna’s secret as a way to strengthen their bond. In his mind he’s showing her that he values their friendship, but he’d have no idea that he’s passing along very valuable information to a woman who knows exactly how to use it, and then some.

What Remy doesn’t know is that things are already very twisty when it comes to Sheila’s connection to Luna, given that she’s Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) cousin. Neither Remy nor Sheila realize that Luna is actually Finn’s daughter, which means Sheila would suddenly know where her double-murderer granddaughter is living. Sheila, having been in prison herself, probably knows exactly how to rid oneself of those pesky ankle monitors, which would help Luna escape to freedom.

All of a sudden, Remy is in a position where he can help Sheila and she, in turn, can reward him for his loyalty. The bottom line is that Sheila, Luna and Remy can all bond through their time in jail and that makes them a very unique group of friends.