The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge sees RED!

Deacon and Sheila implore Hope to see the beauty of their relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s not having it.

We pick up at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment, where Hope (Annika Noelle) struggles to understand how her father could fall in love with a “monster” like Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still at Forrester Creations, calling into work to check on patients while reflecting on the news about Deacon and Sheila. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) walks in, happy to see him. RJ asks about Steffy, and Finn says he talks to her every night but she won’t come home until she feels safe. RJ understands, so he asks the most logical follow-up question: how are things with Sheila? Finn doesn’t answer right away.

In the design office, Li (Naomi Matsuda) demands answers from Luna (Lisa Yamada), who reveals she’s been working at Forrester Creations for a while. Li is absolutely furious. Luna says she needed a job and always wanted to work in fashion, and she did the interview all on her own without using her name. Li asks if her mother knew about it, and Luna says her mother didn’t know. “You are not welcome at Forrester Creations!” Li says.

RJ asks if he’s seen Sheila, and he says she’s in LA. When RJ presses the issue, Finn gets upset and says Sheila will never be part of his life.

Hope needs Deacon to explain what’s happening. When Sheila tries to interject, Hope shuts her down. She wants to believe her father is setting Sheila up to get her back in jail, but he says that’s not the case. He’s very sorry and he never intended to tell Hope like this. But they’re in love. Deacon insists that Sheila has changed, pointing to himself as proof that it’s possible. He begs Hope to give him a chance, telling her that he told Finn the same thing. Now Hope understands why Finn wanted her to go to his apartment. Sheila says she’s hoping that Finn will be happy for them, too.

RJ knows Finn loves Steffy, and Finn vows to work to get his family back. RJ says he’s rooting for Finn to get his family back and Finn appreciates it. Finn asks about RJ and how he’s doing. He asks if there’s someone special in his life and RJ just smiles.

Joshua Hoffman in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Luna swears that no one there knows who she is or who she’s related to. She can’t understand why Li is being so hard on her. Li has issues with Luna’s mother being such a free spirit and their history. She tried to help her, got her a job in the hospital and almost ruined the career of one of the other doctors. She calls Luna’s mother a “disgrace” and says Luna can go anywhere but she can’t stay at Forrester Creations.

Hope begs Deacon to consider everything that Sheila has done to their family. Deacon knows it will take time but he knows it will happen. He swears no one will get hurt again. Sheila says she’s learned from her past. Deacon implores Hope to believe in him. Sheila wants to live a normal, peaceful life and now that she has love she wants to be part of Hope’s world and part of Finn’s world. Sheila moves to Deacon’s side. Hope tells her father that she sees in him a man who made mistakes, who wasn’t in her life when she was young. She knows he faced his demons and won, and now he has a family who loves him. Is he willing to lose it all for Sheila? “Because that is what you’re risking,” she says. He knows it doesn’t make sense, but he loves Sheila and that’s that.

RJ tells Finn that there’s someone he’s thinking about. It’s early. They engage in guy talk and Finn listens with a smile on his face.

Luna tells Li that she’s been able to work with Eric, and she’s getting close to RJ too. They’ve allowed her to work with them. When she says she’s been following RJ online, Li accuses her of stalking. “There’s a reason your mom wasn’t invited to Finn’s wedding,” Li says. Luna begs Li to consider that her mother misses Li, but Li won’t hear it. She wants Luna to write her letter of resignation and leave.

Deacon pours himself a drink and tells Sheila that it didn’t go the way he wanted. Sheila says it gave her hope about Hope because Hope didn’t walk away, and instead she stayed there and listened to Deacon. She thinks it’s a sign that their kids will accept them and they will be “one big happy family.”

Hope bursts into the Malibu house and Finn knows she’s been to see her father. She’s glad he didn’t tell her first because she needed to see it with her own eyes.

Luna is clearing out her things when RJ comes in. He’s immediately concerned when she sounds upset. He finds the letter of resignation and can’t believe what he’s seeing. She says she can’t stay there and that it’s complicated. She also can’t talk about it because it’s a family matter and she doesn’t have a choice about it. She says goodbye to him, but he stops her and kisses her. “I’m not letting you go anywhere,” he says.

Annika Noelle and Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

So now Finn and Hope know about Sheila and Deacon, so it’s only a matter of time before their families know. We’ve talked before about how upset Liam (Scott Clifton) will be about the news (and wait til he finds out that Deacon is responsible for freeing Sheila!), but once Li, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) find out, it’s going to be game over.

The whole reason Finn and Steffy’s lives have been turned upside down is because of Sheila, and Deacon not only has been harboring her but now he’s inserting her into their lives. If they end up married, she’ll be part of their family whether they recognize it or not.

Brooke will be furious at Deacon’s betrayal, but Ridge will be incensed. Not only will Ridge be upset about the news because of its impact on Steffy, but he’ll also be upset because Brooke and Hope are upset. Deacon had a chance to tell Ridge what was going on when Ridge went to the restaurant to confront him, but he lied.

Ridge won’t forget this. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ridge throw a punch at Deacon and I don’t think anyone would really blame him.