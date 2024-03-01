The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge's bias against Finn?

Ridge’s bias against Finn is going to be a problem for the family in The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the February 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) expresses frustration that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is more upset about Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death than he is about Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) well-being. The fact that Finn’s wife killed his birth mother only seems to make Finn even more upset, which then upsets Ridge.

Despite everything Finn did to save Eric’s (John McCook) life, Ridge is throwing it all out the window as he sees Finn defending Sheila and not supporting Steffy.

If you recall, Ridge was one of the people Liam (Scott Clifton) sought out after taking the video of Finn and Sheila embracing at the courthouse. Once he saw the video, Ridge was frustrated and Liam stoked the fires, insinuating that Steffy would never be safe from Sheila so long as Finn was in her life. Not only that, but Liam made it clear that he wanted to be back in Steffy’s life, and Ridge didn’t disagree.

Now that Finn has shown sympathy toward his birth mother, Ridge’s behavior has shifted. Sure, it’s understandable that a father would be upset about his daughter going through such a traumatic ordeal, but you’d think he’d also extend some sympathy to Finn for being in such a difficult position. Instead, he doubled down and called Sheila an animal, which only caused Finn more anguish.

With Sheila out of the picture for good (at least, for now…), Liam can’t make the argument that Steffy won’t be safe with Finn around, but he can slip in and offer Steffy the support she needs because Finn can’t do it. Something tells us that Ridge would be all too happy to kick Finn to the curb at this point and welcome Liam’s return.

It’s funny to see how judgmental Ridge is toward Finn right now given all of Ridge’s own shortcomings, but that’s the world of soaps for you. We’ll have to wait and see if Steffy and Finn’s marriage can overcome this predicament.