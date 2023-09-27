The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: RJ BETRAYS Eric?

Sheila and Deacon have a moment while Finn warns Liam to stay away on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it’s RJ who has a big decision to make.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) that she heard everything they said. She knows about the favor. “You’re the one who made sure I was set free.”

Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets off the phone as Liam (Scott Cllifton) arrives and walks into the house. He used his key. Liam has Kelly’s favorite stuffed toy and wanted to send it to her with the stuff Finn was shipping over. Finn doesn’t like the idea of Liam talking to his wife and he tells him to stop.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) share a kiss in the office. She’s noticed how busy he’s been and he admits he’s working hard on the collection so he’s ready for the big battle. But he really doesn’t like being at odds with his father.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) offers Eric (John McCook) some food after seeing him struggle with drawing. He can’t draw and it’s making him frustrated. The pills aren’t working and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) can’t do this collection alone. Donna wonders if he’s working too hard. She tells him he doesn’t have to prove anything. He says this could be the last collection he puts out into the world. RJ walks in, and Eric gives him a serious look.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) shows up in Ridge’s office and wants to talk about the budget. They need to make some decisions about what they can cut to accommodate Eric’s collection. This angers Ridge, who doesn’t understand why his father is doing all of this.

Eric admits that the tremors are getting worse, and Donna wonders if the fashion showdown is worth it. RJ tells his grandfather he will do anything he can to help, but he reminds Eric that there’s nothing to prove here because Eric is at the top of the fashion food chain.

Liam reminds Finn that Steffy is the mother of his child so he’s going to be in touch with her. In fact, he’s thinking about flying to Italy to visit them. This makes Finn angry, which Liam doesn’t understand because he figured Finn would feel the same way and want to see his son. Finn warns him to stay away from his wife again, so Liam hits below the belt and tells Finn to stay away from Sheila.

Speaking of Sheila, Deacon tells her that they can’t have a conversation in the middle of the restaurant. He suggests they go back to his apartment and she asks if he’s inviting her back. With a smile, he says he guesses he is. She thanks him for giving back her life. She follows him with a big smile on her face.

Ridge wants to know what Carter is talking about. Carter says they have to make cuts because Eric has been spending more money than he should, and it’s impacting the company.

(Image credit: CBS)

Donna can’t stand seeing Eric run himself into the ground. She tells him to put the pencil down, but he insists that he’ll be fine. When she asks him to call the doctor, he refuses. Eric hands him the pencil. He has a headache so he goes to lay down while Donna and RJ remain downstairs. Before he returns, he looks at the finished clothing and commands them to stop saying anything about him not being able to finish the collection. Tell no one, he says. Especially Ridge.

Liam reminds Finn that the whole reason Steffy is in Europe is because of what happened with Sheila. That’s the whole problem. Liam says he’s not the problem for Finn’s marriage. He tells Finn to stop blaming him and focus on stopping Sheila.

Back at Eric’s house, Donna tells RJ that he’s ok. RJ is really worried about him. His condition is worsening and RJ is worried about keeping the secret from Ridge. He thinks it’s time to tell Ridge.

Deacon tells Sheila that what he did wasn’t a big deal, but she says no one has ever stood up for her like that. She wants to know why he did it. Deacon says he’s crazy about Sheila and that’s why he did it. They might not be able to be together, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve happiness. She tells him that he’s an incredible man who has always been her champion.

Ridge says they can’t cut funding to Hope for the Future, nor can they cut money for the bedroom line. Carter has a solution: talk to RJ. Maybe he can shed some light on all of this and give them an idea of why Eric is doing all of this.

RJ knows Eric wouldn’t be happy about him talking to Ridge but they can’t afford to keep going if it has a negative impact on Eric’s health. RJ thinks he should know the truth.

Finn doesn’t need Liam telling him to protect his family. Liam reminds him that his daughter is involved, so he’d love to know what the connection to Sheila is about. Finn tells him not to worry about his “feelings” for Sheila.

Sheila doesn’t think anyone has ever cared for her feelings. She sees her value in his eyes and that means so much. No one has ever been on her side before. Deacon knows what it’s like to have the world against him, so they don’t have to do it alone. “All I ever wanted was to be loved,” she says. And now he’s giving her what she wanted. “You love me, Deacon.” They share a very passionate kiss, and she smiles at him as he holds her close.

(Image credit: CBS)

Eric seems to be getting worse and he’s putting RJ and Donna in a very difficult situation the longer he keeps his health issues a secret. Though he’s the youngest Forrester, RJ knows that Eric needs to let Ridge in on his health issues before it’s too late. Only then will Ridge understand why this final collection is so important for Eric.

The problem is that Eric’s refusal to tell Ridge is putting RJ in a difficult position. Eric needs to consider that what he’s asking of RJ could jeopardize his relationship with his father in the future.

At this point, even Donna sees that Eric is deteriorating and something needs to happen before the decision is made for them. RJ wants to tell his father, and even though Eric will consider it to be a betrayal, it must be done.