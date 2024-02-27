The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila is dead, now what?

Steffy killed Sheila in self-defense in The Bold and the Beautiful, but the villain’s death is only going to set off a chain reaction that will have lasting implications for everyone around her.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is dead, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has blood on her hands. There’s no doubt Sheila had malice on her mind when she stalked Steffy’s Malibu home, cutting power to the house so that she could sneak inside and kill the biggest barrier between Sheila and her son. But Steffy saw her shadow, giving her enough time to grab a knife and stab Sheila instead.

Though Steffy told Finn (Tanner Novlan) things were creepy around the house that night, especially since they’d lost power, she has a fairly good alibi. Sheila is in the house, uninvited and dressed head-to-toe in black. There was likely a weapon of some kind in her pocket. However, Steffy could catch some heat because she told Sheila she should be dead. Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn were there to witness it.

Now that Sheila’s dead, there will be a ripple effect. Finn will be glad his wife is safe, but he’ll be upset that she’s the one who killed his mother. Deacon will be able to have his family back in his life, but it comes at the cost of losing his fiancee. Steffy will no doubt suffer from PTSD after the harrowing event, but will Finn be able to support her through his grief?

And then there’s Liam (Scott Clifton). He’s been waiting in the wings for Steffy to come back to him. After Finn saved her grandfather’s life, Finn and Steffy’s marriage seemed stronger than ever. However, things might be too hard for Steffy and Finn to reconcile and they could end up separating, paving a path for Liam to step in. (Thank goodness we don’t have to listen to another conversation about Finn not being able to protect Steffy anymore…)

While Steffy won’t go to jail for self-defense, her life will change forever as a result of Sheila’s death and it’s quite possible that Sheila will win in death what she strived for in life: getting Finn away from Steffy.