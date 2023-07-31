The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila SAVES the day?

It’s a new day on The Bold and the Beautiful, but things are about to get bumpy as Sheila’s delusions about her son come into focus and a beach day could have lasting consequences for Finn.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) door because she didn’t answer his texts. He wants to know if she talked to Finn (Tanner Novlan) yet, but she hasn’t. And she’s still not sure what she saw on the video. Liam gets her hesitation, but he reminds her that everything she suffered came at the hands of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). He loves Kelly and Steffy and he wants to make sure they’re ok.

Finn is at work waiting for Kelly to be dropped off. The nurse says she’ll watch for her, and before she steps out she tells Finn she’s sorry to hear about Sheila’s release. This triggers a memory of what happened at the courthouse and he’s shaken.

Sheila arrives at Deacon’s (Sam Kanan) house. They share a kiss. She’s not going to waste this time she’s been given. She’s going to make the most of her freedom, and Deacon has questions about it. He thinks she might need to keep a low profile for a while. Sheila disagrees. “Fate is smiling on me,” she says, and she tells him that now she can have a relationship with her son and grandson.

Kelly arrives at Finn’s office. They’re heading to the beach. He gives her a big hug, but it’s clear that there’s a weight on his shoulders.

Liam reminds Steffy that Kelly is his daughter and he’s worried about their safety. And he’s not going to stop worrying any time soon.

(Image credit: CBS)

Deacon can’t believe that Sheila thinks she’ll be able to reconcile. It might not happen overnight, and it may never happen with Steffy. But she will reconcile with Finn. Sheila tells him about what happened after the judge freed her. The fact that he hugged her back tells her all she needs to know.

Finn has everything ready for beach day. He’s still on call, but he’s ready to spend a great day with Kelly. It’s a reminder of what’s important.

Steffy is grateful for Liam’s concern, but she tells him he’s wrong about Finn. She’s upset, but she’s also sure that Finn will protect them no matter what.

Sheila says the hug filled a hole in her heart. It’s proof of her bond with Finn. Deacon wonders if she can actually have a relationship with her son, and she’s ready to prove to them that she can change. And if Steffy can’t accept her it’s fine because she’s sure Finn can. She’ll also have a second chance with her grandson.

Steffy gets a call from Kelly’s friend, who just dropped her off with Finn. She tells Liam they’re looking for a new nanny who can help protect the kids. That’s their reality.

Kelly and Finn have a fun beach day together, playing in the sand and looking for shells. They have no idea Sheila is there, too, watching them from afar. After surfing, Finn gets their lunch together while Sheila watches.

Liam isn’t ready to give Finn the benefit of the doubt after what he saw. Steffy agrees that the video doesn’t make sense, but he’s still her husband and she’s not going to forget everything else. Liam says that until they talk it out, Finn can’t be trusted. He’s got a horrible feeling that something is going to happen.

(Image credit: CBS)

At the beach, the sandcastle moat goes dry as Finn’s phone rings. As he goes to take a call, Kelly promises to stay put and Sheila keeps watch. When Kelly goes to the water and her bucket falls in, she gets caught in the waves. Sheila springs into action.

Obviously, this whole situation is a recipe for disaster. Finn should know better than to turn his back on Kelly even though he’s taking a call from the hospital. If anything happens to Kelly, Liam is already in Papa Bear mode and he’s planted the seeds of doubt in Steffy’s mind about Finn’s intentions. If Kelly gets hurt on his watch, it’s going to lead to turmoil.

If something happens to Kelly and Sheila rescues her, it’s only going to add to the turmoil. Though her reasoning for being there might come into question, the fact that Sheila saves Kelly could be the way she wins back favor with the people in her life. And — let’s face it — it’s not like she orchestrated Kelly going into the water. That was all Kelly, which means that the only “crime” here is that Sheila was stalking Finn…or did she happen to have plans to go to the beach already? It’s such a slippery slope.

Regardless of the why and wherefore, nothing good can come from Kelly going into the water. Even if she’s fine, there’s no way she won’t tell Steffy and Liam that something bad happened at the beach or that it was Sheila who saved her. (And it would mean even more hot water for Finn if he tells Kelly to stay mum about it)

This is all a giant mess of a mess. And between Sheila’s delusions of a happy family and Steffy’s questions about Finn, the pot’s about to boil over.