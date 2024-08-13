The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's big frame job?

Did Sheila plant evidence to frame Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful? It’s time for the foil helmets and bulletin boards full of suspects.

In the August 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) made a comment to Katie (Heather Tom) about how Tom’s backpack was probably long gone in a landfill by now. At first, it seemed like a throwaway line, especially given how Sheila was the one to tell Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) to throw it away.

At this point, Katie already knows that the backpack is at Poppy’s house so she’s not worried about where it is, but she is interested in Sheila’s assertion that the backpack is the "smoking gun." Sheila really makes it clear that the backpack is the key, and in Katie’s mind that cements the idea that Poppy is responsible for the two men’s murders.

However, Sheila is clever. She had some issues with Tom, and she had issues with Hollis prior to his death, specifically when he wanted to tell her what was in the backpack and she was overly brusque with him.

Let’s say for the sake of argument that Sheila wanted Tom out of the picture for digging into her past. She may have planned on killing him using drugs, making it look like an entirely plausible overdose. But upon discovering that Tom was writing letters to Poppy, she may have seized upon the opportunity to frame Poppy for his death because all of the pieces were there. Getting into Poppy’s apartment would be easy enough to do, and knowing that the apartment building was slated for demolition would ensure that the backpack could possibly stay hidden forever.

The only problem we see with this is that there was no real motive to kill Hollis, unless he just got into Sheila’s way and was collateral damage. He knew about the backpack, though, so getting him out of the way may have been necessary to keep Sheila’s secrets hidden.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.