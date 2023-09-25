The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's new OBSESSION?

Li and Finn share a moment, Hope and Thomas share a romantic meal and Sheila and Deacon share a goodbye on The Bold and the Beautiful. Can Sheila actually say goodbye to Deacon for good?

Li (Naomi Matsuda) tells her son that he can’t give in to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and Finn (Tanner Novlan) agrees with her, but there’s more to it and he needs to tell her about it.

Sheila can’t believe Deacon (Sean Kanan) is calling off their relationship, but she respects his desire for a relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) and is hoping to have that same relationship with Finn.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has a beautiful, romantic dinner set up for his parents. They can’t believe how much he has done but he tells them that he thinks they love each other. Once seated, Hope and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are treated to pizza and French fries. As Hope hugs Douglas, she and Thomas share a look.

Finn wants his mom to realize how much he loves her. She will always be his mother. She raised him and gave him everything he ever needed, and she continues to do it even now. He doesn’t like thinking how he might have hurt her by calling Sheila “mom” but that was a moment he can’t explain. Li is his mother. Li asks if he’s had contact with Sheila, and Finn says no. He never wants to see her again.

Sheila says she understands where Deacon is coming from and knows that their relationships are very different. But she does plan on being part of Finn’s life.

Hope and Thomas enjoy their meal and their precocious son. He’s convinced they’re going to end up living together as a happy family, and it’s impossible for Thomas and Hope to ignore his feelings.

Annika Noelle, Matthew Atkinson and Henry Joseph Samiri in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Li can’t stop thinking about Finn’s father and his impact on bringing Sheila into their lives. He hid so much from them while also defending his actions because without Sheila, Finn wouldn’t be there. It was so hard for her, knowing that Finn was the product of an affair. Finn gives his mom a hug.

Sheila knows that they have to end their relationship so that they can have a relationship with their kids. She gets it. But she also doesn’t want to give him up. He reminds her that there’s one Forrester in particular who will stand in his way: Steffy. Sheila knows that Steffy is a problem, but no one will stand in the way of a mother who loves her son.

Finn praises his mom’s ability to push forward in the most challenging circumstances, and he vows to protect his family from Sheila — and that means protecting his mom, too.

Thomas and Hope ponder their amazing son. Thomas admits that Douglas was right about how much he loves her. Hope immediately tries to stop him and he assures her that he knows she’s not ready for serious relationships. But he wants her to know that he does love her, and he didn’t tell Douglas to do all of this for them. Thomas confesses that he only wants to be with Hope. He admits he was the “wrong guy” in the past but he’s a “new man” now. He knows she misses her family, but Liam hurt her and she has more than one family. His words seem to sink in with her.

Their son isn’t wrong, Thomas tells her. He knows she’s not in the same place as he is, but he’s hoping that things will change because he knows he has always had feelings for her. She loves how she feels when they’re together, and when she asks him to tell her she’s the only one in his life, he says it instantly.

Deacon gets a work text while Sheila is packing her bags. She calls him her knight for taking her in and helping her in her time of need. Sheila is going to miss him a lot, and he’ll miss her too. He’ll also keep rooting for her. “Goodbye, Daddy,” she says. When he leaves, she struggles to keep her composure.

Li asks Finn if he ever considered letting Sheila go when she had her heart attack. As much as he understood the circumstances about her, it wasn’t his call to not help her. He’s going to find a way to make her go away.

Deacon meets up with Judge Evan Scott, the same judge who freed Sheila. As Sheila slips out, she notices that Deacon is dining with Judge Scott so she sits down and overhears Judge Scott talking about Deacon’s request to let Sheila out. The judge was aware of her rap sheet and Deacon made him aware of what motions needed to be filed by the attorneys to allow for her trial to be overturned. The whole reason Sheila was freed was because of Deacon.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

It was already hard to imagine Sheila saying goodbye to “Daddy” Deacon before the big revelation, but after Judge Scott said that Deacon was the one responsible for her freedom, all bets are off.

Sheila is the kind of person who sinks her teeth and never lets go. She wants a relationship with Finn, but now she realizes that Deacon was always watching out for her. Breaking up with him was something she was willing to do because she wanted him to have his relationship with Hope, but we’re guessing she’s going to forget she ever said that so that she can get back with him.

Most of Sheila’s life in recent years has been spent at the mercy of others. No one has really stood up for her, which is why she latched on to Finn when he hugged her at the courthouse. Deacon put himself on the line by taking Sheila in and giving her a place to stay. And if anyone found out that he worked with the judge to ensure her release, he could go to jail for it.

All of a sudden, saying goodbye to Deacon might not be in the cards anymore. While she works to build a relationship with her son, Sheila might also be working to keep “Daddy” around permanently.